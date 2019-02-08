Watch: One Of The World’s Largest Arcade Museums Calls Beaver County Home

By
Bill Waddell
-
2

BeaverCountian.com contributing videographer Bill Waddell pays a visit to Pinball PA in the Hopewell Shopping Center.

It is considered one of the largest arcade museums in the world.

Bill Waddell
A graduate of Clarion University with a degree in Communications and minor in Journalism, Bill is a lifelong Beaver County resident. His skills in videography and sound engineering have regularly been relied upon by both national news organizations and top feature film companies.

2
John Q Taxpayer
Member
John Q Taxpayer
He’s a pinball wizard
There has to be a twist
A pinball wizard
Got such a supple wrist

Elton John

2 hours ago
Raven
Member
Raven
Excellent! Thanks, Bill. I can’t wait to feed the balls and not “Tilt.”

1 hour ago