The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced the date of a public hearing on an application submitted by Mount Airy to build a casino in Beaver County. The meeting will offer the public an opportunity to provide its input about the proposed development in Big Beaver Borough.
Mount Airy announced on August 6 that it would seek to use a mini-casino license it was awarded by the state to build a “Mount Airy Pittsburgh” gaming establishment in Beaver County. The formal application they submitted to the state has not yet been released for public review.
The casino is expected to feature 750 slot machines, 30 table games, a high limit area, and a buffet. Provided all of its applications see approval, the facility is expected to open in late 2019.
The hearing on the application will take place on Tuesday, December 4 at 1:00 p.m. in the social room of the Big Beaver Borough Fire Station #14, located at 621 Friendship Road, Darlington, PA 16115.
More information about Mount Airy’s proposal will be provided at the meeting, which will also act as a forum for individuals to speak in support or opposition to the project. Those wishing to speak at the hearing must register in advance through the Board’s website by noon on December 3.
Individuals who are unable to attend the meeting can still place their written comments into the record prior to the hearing through the Gaming Control Board’s website, by email to boardclerk@pa.gov, or by fax to 717-265-7416. Mailed comments must be postmarked no later than December 3, 2018 and sent to:
PA Gaming Control Board
P.O. Box 69060
Harrisburg, PA 17106
Attention: Board Clerk
The Gaming Control Board will be conducting a separate public hearing at a later date in Harrisburg for Mount Airy representatives to offer oral arguments and Board members to ask additional questions prior to a licensing decision.
See Also:
– PA Gaming Control Board Investigating Mount Airy Founder – Proposed Beaver County Casino Still Needs State Approval
– Mount Airy Announces It Is Building A Casino In Beaver County
– In-Depth: Veon Attends Private Meeting About Possible Beaver County Casino – Faces Deposition About A Prior Failed Casino Venture
– In-Depth: Beaver County Officials Remain Mum On Casino Meetings – Butler Officials Refused To Sign Nondisclosure Agreements
– Investigative Report: Camp & Amadio Signed Nondisclosure Agreements – Met Privately With Veon & DeNaples About Casino Project
If our “representatives” want to make themselves useful for once, how about lobbying the Turnpike commission for a cap on the Route 376 extension tolls, so that outside visitors won’t be paying $5 one way tolls on that 16 miles of empty road to get to this casino? Think that might help developing that area?
Do that instead of having long debates about whether this will create 500 jobs or 1,000 jobs!!!
” Proposed Development” ?? a little late to start a hearing, when the ground has been broken and the plans are already in place…john paul, perhaps you should contact some other mini casinos, and see how many full time employees they have, not including the management…just curious..
Alright! Alright! Alright! If we can keep this entrepreneurial drive rolling with the addition of 3 or 4 Gumby smoke shops and 3 or 4 walmart size beer distributors, and of course some state stores sprinkled throughout this newly developed area we can then start aspiring to be an area on par with the likes of Chester WV. Now of course to achieve this there will have to be a good amount of pharmaceutical suppliers,i.e CVS, and we cannot forget that each and every place mentioned must have Pa lottery machines…manned and unmanned alike. Wow for once Mungo is starting to get a good feeling that these county representatives really have our backs and are truly looking out for the little man in all of this. I mean come on …why would anyone want to maybe hold off on addicting oneself to the above mentioned activities and maybe put a little something away for retirement, or a rainy day…..?
Hate to say it but they are just going through the motions to make it look like the state did some due diligence. The unfortunate reality is that regardless of any opposition, they’ll build this mini Taj Mahal in the middle of nowhere then Amadio and Camp will move forward with using tax dollars to build their brilliant idea of a convention center. It’s no coincidence that they continue to claim that the county finances look good….they’re just hoping that we don’t go bankrupt before they can actually allocate and transfer the money.
The worst part of all of this is that there’s nothing that anybody can do to stop them. They both know that they’ll be voted out in two years but there’s no doubt that there are two very high paying jobs at the casino that have already been earmarked for them.
Got to take the good with the bad. Jobs are being brought in with the cracker plant and now the casino. Nothing but negativity on this site.