JCPenny Is Permanently Closing Its Beaver Valley Mall Location

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports

JCPenny has announced it will be permanently shuttering the company’s Beaver Valley Mall location in Center Township.

The store is one of 154 locations the company is closing as part of an optimization strategy following its filing of bankruptcy last month.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney.

“I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”

Reader Comments:

