The state has fined the company planning to open a mini-casino in Big Beaver twice in the last two months for a total of $420,000 for alcohol-related issues.
On Wednesday, the state Gaming Control Board announced it fined Mount Airy #1, LLC $250,000. The board said it failed to implement a promised alcohol beverage tracking system at its Mount Airy Resort and Casino in the Poconos in 2017 after promising to do so.
Such a system tracks and limits the number of drinks given to patrons.
Mount Airy’s failure came to light in February of last year when a patron who had consumed too much alcohol at the resort drove from the casino and struck and killed a pedestrian, the board noted in a press release. The driver was subsequently charged with homicide by vehicle and drunken driving.
In December, Mount Airy #1, LLC was fined $170,000 after underage individuals were able to drink and gamble in its casino on 17 different occasions dating back to 2016.
Mount Airy announced on Aug. 6 that it would seek to use a mini-casino license it was awarded by the state to build a “Mount Airy Pittsburgh” gaming establishment in Big Beaver.
The proposal is currently undergoing an application and review process by the state.
The ranks of organized crime never were very good at legal self-regulation.