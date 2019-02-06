The state has fined the company planning to open a mini-casino in Big Beaver twice in the last two months for a total of $420,000 for alcohol-related issues.

On Wednesday, the state Gaming Control Board announced it fined Mount Airy #1, LLC $250,000. The board said it failed to implement a promised alcohol beverage tracking system at its Mount Airy Resort and Casino in the Poconos in 2017 after promising to do so.

Such a system tracks and limits the number of drinks given to patrons.

Mount Airy’s failure came to light in February of last year when a patron who had consumed too much alcohol at the resort drove from the casino and struck and killed a pedestrian, the board noted in a press release. The driver was subsequently charged with homicide by vehicle and drunken driving.

In December, Mount Airy #1, LLC was fined $170,000 after underage individuals were able to drink and gamble in its casino on 17 different occasions dating back to 2016.

Mount Airy announced on Aug. 6 that it would seek to use a mini-casino license it was awarded by the state to build a “Mount Airy Pittsburgh” gaming establishment in Big Beaver.

The proposal is currently undergoing an application and review process by the state.