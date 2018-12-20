A company that has proposed building a casino in Beaver County has been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Mount Airy #1, LLC, which currently operates Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Poconos, was fined $170,000 after individuals under the age of 21 were able to drink and gamble in their casino on 17 different occasions dating back to 2016.
Mount Airy announced on August 6 that it would seek to use a mini-casino license it was awarded by the state to build a “Mount Airy Pittsburgh” gaming establishment in Big Beaver Borough. The proposal is currently undergoing an application and review process by the state.
A press release sent to BeaverCountian.com by the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission on Wednesday outlined Mount Airy’s various violations at its Poconos location, which led to a consent agreement and the fine.
– A 17-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games;
– A 19-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games;
– A 20-year-old male gained access, on four occasions in a two-day period, onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games and was served alcohol;
– A 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old female gained access together onto the gaming floor in which the male wagered at table games;
– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games;
– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and was served alcohol;
– A 20-year-old male gained access on three occasions in a two-day period onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games, was issued a player’s club card and was served alcohol;
– Two 20-year-olds, a male and female, together gained access, on two occasions in a two-day period, onto the gaming floor, wagered at table games and cashed out at the cage with the male underager served alcohol;
– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games;
– A 20-year-old female gained access, on two occasions in a two-day period, onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games and was served alcohol;
– A 19-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at a hybrid table game;
– A 20-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games;
– A 20-year-old female gained access, on two occasions in a single day period, onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games and was served alcohol;
– A 12-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor;
– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games, cashed out at the cage and was served alcohol;
– An 18-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor on four occasions, wagered at slot machines and was served alcohol; and,
– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games.
The casino culture creates significant losses for those who choose not to wager. Gambling has long been associated with increases in crime, drunken driving, prostitution, child abuse, and broken families. Some experts believe that problem gamblers make up 4.5 percent of the U.S. population. report showed that the state’s 50,000 compulsive gamblers were responsible for $1.5 billion in declining work productivity, embezzlements, and other losses. Another researcher estimated that problem gamblers are responsible for $1.3 billion worth of insurance-related fraud annually. They should be shut down and sent straight to fucking jail. That won’t happen because all the local government and politicians are getting greased.
Wait till the Youngstown guys get involved in the near future. Plenty of drugs, whores and crime for all. This casino will be nothing but a laundromat for the mob and the local drug kingpins. Fantastic idea to redevelop this blighted county. Most of the bars and restaurants etc. will be closed in a year or so after. Like the WALMART effect crushing smaller entities. This will also be a great drop point for drugs from Detroit, Cleveland, Youngstown and all pints along the Turnpike and I-80. Great fucking idea.
You are so right. Remember there being two bookies at work and the card games were so hot one guy would come in on his day off and bring his neighbor! They’d even bet on the high school games!
Two of our three county commissioners act like 12 year olds and appear to have the intellectual maturity of 9 year olds. When are we going to start seeing a few laws to protect county residents from the immense damage that can be caused by the unchecked actions taken by our immature leaders or at least provide a mechanism to have them removed once they begin demonstrating that they haven’t yet reached mental adulthood?
No way this could ever happen in Beaver County. Our two male Coms strictly play by the rules and have hired only the best people to oversee building and running the new place.
Who gives a fuck? At least it would be something for people to do in your otherwise drug-infested, boring and depressed county. You already have corruption, prostitution, drug-dealing and rampant gambling so why not let your county cash in on it?
More importantly, who is this idiot “John Q. Taxpayer”. I really hope that is his high school photo btw. It is always the slobs who pay the fewest taxes with their modest incomes who complain about every little thing that happens in government. Don’t get me wrong, your county is fucked, but the problems you are complaining about–budget shortfalls, financial mismanagement, nepotism, lack of prosecutorial effort against select community leaders–exist in most counties in the region. Your options are either accept it, let it go, or get off your lazy, complaining asses and try to affect change yourselves. By the looks of John Q., I wouldn’t be looking to him. Quit whining and do something or simply accept that you are not in the loop and will always be on the outside looking in. Your county has been that way forever and it will take more than a cracker plant for some socioeconomic metamorphosis. Sorry but that’s what it is.
oh my god !!! a $170,000 FINE !! i bet the casino will go broke paying this! lmfao…
17 perps, $10,000 a pop. Doesn’t sound like a fluke. If I am correct, the Mount Airy #1, LLC is made up of family members headed by the daughter of owner DeNaples, since DeNaples is not allowed to be in the business anymore, and they “inherited” it. Not a good way to get the family back into the business. They could have a better I.D. checker, though, for starters.