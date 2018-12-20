A company that has proposed building a casino in Beaver County has been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Mount Airy #1, LLC, which currently operates Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Poconos, was fined $170,000 after individuals under the age of 21 were able to drink and gamble in their casino on 17 different occasions dating back to 2016.

Mount Airy announced on August 6 that it would seek to use a mini-casino license it was awarded by the state to build a “Mount Airy Pittsburgh” gaming establishment in Big Beaver Borough. The proposal is currently undergoing an application and review process by the state.

A press release sent to BeaverCountian.com by the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission on Wednesday outlined Mount Airy’s various violations at its Poconos location, which led to a consent agreement and the fine.



– A 17-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games;

– A 19-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games;

– A 20-year-old male gained access, on four occasions in a two-day period, onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games and was served alcohol;

– A 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old female gained access together onto the gaming floor in which the male wagered at table games;

– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games;

– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and was served alcohol;

– A 20-year-old male gained access on three occasions in a two-day period onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games, was issued a player’s club card and was served alcohol;

– Two 20-year-olds, a male and female, together gained access, on two occasions in a two-day period, onto the gaming floor, wagered at table games and cashed out at the cage with the male underager served alcohol;

– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games;

– A 20-year-old female gained access, on two occasions in a two-day period, onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games and was served alcohol;

– A 19-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at a hybrid table game;

– A 20-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games;

– A 20-year-old female gained access, on two occasions in a single day period, onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games and was served alcohol;

– A 12-year-old female gained access onto the gaming floor;

– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at slot machines and table games, cashed out at the cage and was served alcohol;

– An 18-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor on four occasions, wagered at slot machines and was served alcohol; and,

– A 20-year-old male gained access onto the gaming floor and wagered at table games.



