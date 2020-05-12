Welcome!Register for an account
Beaver County’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening Next Week
Beaver County’s first medical marijuana dispensary is opening next week.
Holistic Industries has announced its Liberty dispensary at 2320 Sheffield Road in Aliquippa will have its grand opening on Monday, May 18th.
Liberty has received an essential service designation, enabling it to conduct business under all levels of COVID-19 restrictions in place by orders of Governor Tom Wolf.
Spokesperson Erin Roche told BeaverCountian.com the company is implementing special precautions as part of the opening in light of the pandemic.
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.
