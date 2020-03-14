Saturday, March 14, 2020
Beaver County’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Getting Its Finishing Touches

By Lori Boone
Liberty dispensary at 2320 Sheffield Road / photo by Lori Boone

Electrical workers standing out in Friday’s sunshine plotted how to backlight the building sign for the county’s first medical marijuana dispensary, as job applicants interviewed at an area hotel.

An Aliquippa facility official, wearing a small green marijuana leaf pin on his sports jacket lapel, took a break from employee interviewing and allowed BeaverCountian.com a first look at the facility.

The Liberty dispensary at 2320 Sheffield Road is kind of hidden from view from the main Brodhead Road access. No roadside sign hints that it’s there.

