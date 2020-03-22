Sunday, March 22, 2020
560 Workers Being Laid Off At Two Beaver County Manufacturing Facilities

John Paul
By John Paul
IPSCO Tubulars plant in Ambridge / via Google Earth

Two manufacturing facilities in Beaver County will be laying off a total of 560 workers at the end of this month.

IPSCO Koppel Tubulars LLC notified the state it will lay off 350 workers at its plant in Koppel and another 210 workers at its location in Harmony Township. Both facilities will be halting operations effective March 31.

IPSCO is owned by parent Tenaris, which completed its acquisition of the company from TMK Group in January.

Tenaris cited an “abrupt, sharp decline in the price of oil, and subsequent decrease in market activity,” when announcing the layoffs.

