WATCH: Sheriff Guy’s K-9 Unit A Subject Of Controversy At Commissioners Meeting For 3-6-2019

In 2016, a series of investigative reports by BeaverCountian.com raised serious questions about potential conflicts of interest, financial improprieties, and troubling associations involving some members of the Beaver County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

In response, then Chairman Sandie Egley and Commissioner Dan Camp made the decision to restrict the Sheriff’s Office K-9 program to one animal and one handler who worked as part of an elite Region 13 Task Force (which encompasses the Emergency Management Agencies for the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding South Western PA counties).

Recently, BeaverCountian.com learned through confidential sources that Sheriff Tony Guy had taken steps to expand his K-9 Unit once again, relying in part on the same deputies whose activities had previously been called into question. Those actions became public this week after the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation announced it had awarded a grant to the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.

During today’s public meeting of Beaver County Commissioners, BeaverCountian.com founder and investigative reporter John Paul asked the Board about Sheriff Tony Guy’s actions. He also ask for a status update on previously unaccounted for K-9 funds, and about prior ties between several deputies in the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and individuals currently known to be subjects of investigation by the Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

The Board of Commissioners insisted during the meeting it had no knowledge that Tony Guy had applied for the grant, or that its own law department had begun drawing up paperwork to “lease” a K-9 for a deputy handler. But sources for BeaverCountian.com continue to allege that two Commissioners had privately given the green light.

BeaverCountian.com is making available its video recording of today’s Commissioners meeting in its entirety. The subject of the Sheriff’s Office begins during the 28 minute mark. John Paul follows with questioning of the Board, first about the Tourism Department, and then about ongoing controversies involving the Sheriff’s Office (at approximately the 37 minute mark).

Deputy Jim Brown accepting a check from a company owned by Frank Catroppa / photo via Facebook
Frank Catroppa donating money to the Aliquippa K-9 unit / Facebook screen capture
Deputy Justin Rapko and Frank Catroppa / photo via Facebook
Fundraiser for the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund. Commissioners say they can not account for the funds raised during this and other events / via Facebook
Fundraiser for the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund. Commissioners say they can not account for the funds raised during this and other events / via Facebook
Aliquippa Officer Jim Brown III / via facebook

2
Dan Camp: “Um Sandy, how do you spell K-9?”

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
Mar 6, 2019 9:52 pm
Standup
Guest
Standup
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

Well done Sandy, nice of you to be paying attention Dan. Tony, are you kidding me? You just sit there and do nothing, say nothing and you’ve been there the longest!! How about do your job and take a stand for once in your career. Get off the fence and do what’s right, stop sleeping with Guy over a handful of votes. Your party is watching your incompetence and neglect of your duties. You control the purse strings yet you vote yes for everything, that’s not control, that’s being bought. We need leaders willing to do their job, not pansies. Do your job!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Mar 6, 2019 11:33 pm