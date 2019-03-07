WATCH: Sheriff Guy’s K-9 Unit A Subject Of Controversy At Commissioners Meeting For 3-6-2019

In 2016, a series of investigative reports by BeaverCountian.com raised serious questions about potential conflicts of interest, financial improprieties, and troubling associations involving some members of the Beaver County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

In response, then Chairman Sandie Egley and Commissioner Dan Camp made the decision to restrict the Sheriff’s Office K-9 program to one animal and one handler who worked as part of an elite Region 13 Task Force (which encompasses the Emergency Management Agencies for the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding South Western PA counties).

Recently, BeaverCountian.com learned through confidential sources that Sheriff Tony Guy had taken steps to expand his K-9 Unit once again, relying in part on the same deputies whose activities had previously been called into question. Those actions became public this week after the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation announced it had awarded a grant to the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.

During today’s public meeting of Beaver County Commissioners, BeaverCountian.com founder and investigative reporter John Paul asked the Board about Sheriff Tony Guy’s actions. He also ask for a status update on previously unaccounted for K-9 funds, and about prior ties between several deputies in the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and individuals currently known to be subjects of investigation by the Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

The Board of Commissioners insisted during the meeting it had no knowledge that Tony Guy had applied for the grant, or that its own law department had begun drawing up paperwork to “lease” a K-9 for a deputy handler. But sources for BeaverCountian.com continue to allege that two Commissioners had privately given the green light.

BeaverCountian.com is making available its video recording of today’s Commissioners meeting in its entirety. The subject of the Sheriff’s Office begins during the 28 minute mark. John Paul follows with questioning of the Board, first about the Tourism Department, and then about ongoing controversies involving the Sheriff’s Office (at approximately the 37 minute mark).

