Beaver County Commissioners Dan Camp, Tony Amadio, and Sandie Egley spoke about the state of the county today during an event hosted by the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce.

Reporter Jon Delano moderated the panel discussion that covered a range of topics, including the subject of corruption in Beaver County.

BeaverCountian.com captured the event and is making the commissioners’ opening statements and subsequent remarks available to watch in their entirety. The program is approximately one hour long.