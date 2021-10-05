Sunday, October 10, 2021
59.6 F
Beaver
Treasurer Sandie Egley Signs 20,000th County Government Check By Hand

John Paul
By John Paul
Beaver County Treasurer Sandie Egley / submitted

One year after she began the practice, Beaver County Treasurer Sandie Egley has hand-signed the 20,000th check leaving county government.

County checks require the signatures of all three county commissioners, the controller, and the treasurer. It is standard practice to have those signatures electronically printed rather than hand signed, but that changed for Egley in October 2020.

Egley began the practice of signing checks for county accounts payable after controversy erupted when the county’s commissioners and controller released millions of dollars in stimulus funds before the passage of a resolution at a public meeting as required by law. It amounted to the single largest violation of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act in the decade that BeaverCountian.com had been chronically county government.

John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

