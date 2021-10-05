Treasurer Sandie Egley Signs 20,000th County Government Check By Hand

One year after she began the practice, Beaver County Treasurer Sandie Egley has hand-signed the 20,000th check leaving county government.

County checks require the signatures of all three county commissioners, the controller, and the treasurer. It is standard practice to have those signatures electronically printed rather than hand signed, but that changed for Egley in October 2020.

Egley began the practice of signing checks for county accounts payable after controversy erupted when the county’s commissioners and controller released millions of dollars in stimulus funds before the passage of a resolution at a public meeting as required by law. It amounted to the single largest violation of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act in the decade that BeaverCountian.com had been chronically county government.