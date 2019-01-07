BeaverCountian.com has analyzed and formatted payroll records obtained from the county for 2018 and is making them available to the public in a searchable index published below.

The figures analyzed are not annual base salaries for the employees’ positions, but instead show actual gross payments paid by the county to each employee in 2018, including overtime compensation and other payments. Employees who started working in their positions after the first of last year may show wages below their annual salaries. Payments for some employees’ wages may include monies paid from sources other than the county’s General Fund, such as from state subsidies, forfeiture funds, and grants.

The figures do not include the cost of any fringe benefits, such as healthcare, provided to the employees.

As in years past, among the highest earners in the county for 2018 included detectives and sheriff’s deputies.

The county’s top earning employee in 2018 was District Attorney David Lozier who made $179,299.12. The salary for the county district attorney is mandated by state law based on salaries earned by Common Pleas Judges, who are employees of the state.

Following Lozier were two of his county detectives, Robert Chamberlain at $122,615.46 and Timmie Patrick at $112,160.62. Other county detectives topping the $100k mark included Robert Heberle at $106,137.35 and Bonnie Sedlacek at $100,394.98. Chief County Detectives Andy Gall made $96,667.15.

Six out of the top ten highest paid employees for the county were in the District Attorney’s Office in 2018, although not one of those employees was a prosecuting attorney. The highest paid prosecutor was First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Popovich, who made $84,975.45, which was $37,640 less than the top paid detective.

The fourth highest paid county employee in 2018 was Sherry Erwin, a court stenographer. Figures show Erwin’s earnings have increased from $84,135.00 in 2016, $104,048.96 in 2017, and then $112,000.08 in 2018.

Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Hurst was among the top-ten county earners at $101,839.99. Deputy James Whitehead was the second highest paid employee in the Sheriff’s Office at $96,550.62. Deputies Kevin Lupo and David Yasick were both close behind, at $93,305.88 and $91,690.13 respectively.

It is interesting to note that county employee pensions are based on their three highest years of earnings.

