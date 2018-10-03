The Beaver County Pension Board made a surprise vote last week to move $10 million in public pension monies to an investment management company run in part by a prominent former Democratic official.
The matter was not listed on a formal agenda for the pension board meeting, the board had not seen a presentation about the potential investment in over two years, an outside advisor had initially warned against the move, and the management company in question was recently acquired by a Hong Kong-based firm that has never been vetted by county officials.
The county’s pension board is comprised of the three county commissioners along with the county treasurer and controller, as mandated by state law. The board distributes an agenda ahead of each meeting which is set by Republican Commissioner Dan Camp in his role as Chairman.
But it was Camp who deviated from his own agenda during the September 25 meeting of the pension board to recognize George F. Matta of Fusion Capital.
Before joining Fusion, Matta had spent over 20 years working as an elected Democratic official outside of Beaver County, in roles that included serving as City of Duquesne Controller, two terms as City of Duquesne Mayor and two terms as Allegheny County Clerk of Courts.
According to official meeting minutes, Fusion had made a presentation to the pension board back in August 2016, but the board took no action at the time to invest in the group.
The county’s pension board operates under the guidance of Frank Burnette, who works as a senior consultant with the Pittsburgh-based Morrison Fiduciary Advisors. An email obtained by BeaverCountian.com that had been sent by Burnette on August 14, 2016 to the voting members of the pension board expressed concern about the county moving forward with an investment in Fusion.
“George Matta of Fusion Capital proposed a foreign bond portfolio with a competitive fee schedule but with a limited investment performance track record and a very limited current assets under management for this product.”
Burnette went on to write that the proposal is “not what this Consultant would propose to the Board at this time.”
But Burnette expressed no opinion about the investment when it came up again unexpectedly during last week’s pension board meeting.
After being formally recognized at the meeting by Camp, Matta spoke for just seconds before Democratic Treasurer Connie Javens made a formal motion to invest.
“Well, since we’ve already heard their presentation I would like to make a motion to award them $10 million,” said Javens.
The meeting was taped by a secretary for the pension board who placed a recorder in front of Camp; she later uses the audio to generate formal meeting minutes. The recording was subsequently obtained by BeaverCountian.com and reveals that after this point in the meeting, Camp began whispering quietly to Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio about how he should proceed.
“Should I ask for a second and then discuss it,” whispered Camp. “Ya,” Amadio replied. “Ok,” Camp whispered back.
Caught off guard that the matter was being discussed at all, Republican Commissioner Sandie Egley responded back to Javens.
“How did you come up with $10 million?”
Javens gave a matter-of-fact reply, “Well, we usually do give $5 or $10 million, we have ample amount there so why not, if they’re going to be a good income, why not.”
Soon after, Camp can be heard seconding the motion to move $10 million to Fusion, and the very brief discussion continued.
Democratic Controller David Rossi asked if the investment includes moving pension funds into “emerging markets.”
“You are clearly going to have emerging markets and developed market debt,” said Burnett. “Now, you get a big yield to do that sort of stuff, but obviously there is an additional risk-reward than we’re used to with this portfolio.”
“I have to review this again, just for me, I can’t recollect,” said Rossi. “I need to go through their file again.”
Burnett asked Fusion if they brought a presentation book with them that Rossi could look at. They did not.
Camp called for a vote.
Despite the concerns expressed by Egley and Rossi the vote went forward with Javens, Camp, and Amadio voting to approve the $10 million investment. The motion passed with Egley and Rossi voting no.
The entire exchange about an investment in the non-agenda item lasted under 7 minutes from initial discussion to final passage.
BeaverCountian.com questioned the Board of Commissioners about their deviations from formal agendas during a public work session meeting the next day, September 26.
Beaver County Chief Solicitor Garen Fedeles said the prior day’s vote by the pension board came after a “presentation” by Fusion.
“I think yesterday there was a presentation that came up at the pension board meeting, and that ultimately led to that motion being made,” said Fedeles.
BeaverCountian.com asked if the “presentation” was on the agenda.
“I don’t believe it was,” said Fedeles, who went on to note the actions taken by the board were lawful. “There is certainly a legal ability for motions to be made from the floor and an item to come up at a meeting to warrant discussion and that is what happened yesterday.”
Under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, governmental bodies are under no obligation to follow their own published agendas, although there is legislation pending in the state capital proposed by State Representative Jim Christiana which would have made the surprise investment vote unlawful.
When pressed again by BeaverCountian.com if the Board of Commissioners would make a commitment to the public that they can rely on agendas put forward by the board, Fedeles hedged.
“I can speak on behalf of the board that we are going to continue to follow what the law dictates that we do.”
George Matta’s name recently arose in connection with a public controversy in Westmoreland County.
In July, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale determined that the City of Monessen had not followed state law and city procurement procedures last year when selecting a new investment firm to manage its pension plans. George Matta’s Fusion Investment Group won the Monessen contract, while his brother Gary Matta worked as a partner in the law firm which served as solicitor during the bidding process, according to reporting by the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. Another attorney with the firm countered that Gary Matta had no involvement in the process and was precluded from seeing the documents related to the bid.
DePasquale determined that Monessen had failed to keep proper documentation, including any meeting minutes, throughout the process.
Well of course Connie would toss ten million dollars of other peoples’ money around. What else do you expect from someone who unilaterally makes withdrawal decisions and loans money to non county entities?
It also sounds like Amadio needs to practice his ventriloquism…he has the arm up Camp’s ass down nicely; now he just needs to make sure that his voice can’t be heard on tape when he’s working his puppet.
The million dollar question is what is Veon connection to this “investment firm?” Let me guess, they hired him as a consultant to facilitate introductions to elected officials who are authorized to piss away county funds ??????
Our greenhorn solicitor might want to review Erisa 404(a)(1) and 404(b) with the pension board. I think we may have FINALLY stumbled onto something that will tie personal liability to the decisions that these idiots make. Camp, Amadio and Javens have a fiduciary responsibility to act SOLELY in the interest of plan participants and beneficiaries as the fund exists exclusively for their benefit. I wonder if these three would have made the same decision if they knew at the time that they can potentially lose everything they own and won’t be shielded because of their elected positions under Taft Hartley.
Oh boy….it’s going to get good when this investment tanks…the local courts lack jurisdiction to protect the family and the federal courts get erections squashing little empire builders like the ones we have locally.
Because ERISA is complicated, the smart attorneys will start studying it now because there is going to be a boatload of local clients looking for represention in the very near future.
John Paul. The previous boards of Commissioners took 6 million a year from 1986 until 2001 from the pension plan because it was solvent and they were permitted to do it. It has been more than 25 years since a cost of living raise has been given to retirees. If they have an excess of funds why not give the retirees a COLA. Now they take 10 million and invest in a foreign company??? They did not have the funds to contribute their share this year. This is employees money contributed and invested. Not their piggy bank!!!!!
Why the Hell is that Javens woman still in office?
Because the people of this County can’t see their way clear to vote for someone COMPETENT to hold an elected office. DA, Treasurer, etc…
”Con”nie? ”Mr.” Amadio why did you give my comment a thumbs down? Don’t like the truth?
Garen needs to grow some balls and quit sticking up for these 3 idiots. Javens remembers a presentation from August, 2016???? Sure, she does. I would love to hear Camp explain what exactly this investment is. I’m guessing he has no clue and could not even point out Hong Kong on a map!! And seeking advice from Amadio on how to proceed? You 3 are one scary bunch.
It doesn’t matter to them where the $10M goes as long as they get their cut.
You just explained the whole thing!
The PA Auditor General isn’t going to take this on. The only action he could take in Monessen was to withhold the state funding of the pension. I don’t think that even applies in Beaver County. The only person who could run an investigation with any teeth? Lozier. (Try to contain your laughter please, Connie is taking her afternoon nap).
While under the watch of David Lozier, Great time to get away with MURDER.