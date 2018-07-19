Two county commissioners and the county solicitor are refusing to talk about a May meeting they attended with several controversial figures, allegedly part of discussions about a casino and publicly-funded convention center project.
BeaverCountian.com has found two key takeaways from its investigations: the possible floating of a $40 million public bond at a time of fiscal distress, and the involvement of a businessman specifically barred from any casino activity by the state because of alleged mob-links.
According to two sources with knowledge of the May meeting, those in attendance included disgraced former state representative Mike Veon, Pat Nardelli of Castlebrook Development, former county solicitor Joseph Askar, and former casino magnate Louis DeNaples.
County Solicitor Garen Fedeles confirmed that he and Republican Commissioner Dan Camp and Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio signed nondisclosure agreements (NDA) with Mount Airy Casino & Resort prior to the May 17 gathering at Seven Oaks Country Club in Ohioville.
Camp said Veon and DeNaples were at the meeting but would not comment on what was discussed, citing the NDA. He insisted the issue of building a convention center was not discussed, but after being pressed he admitted that other conversations about a publicly funded convention center have taken place.
“That is something the commissioners might consider doing,” Camp said.
Camp also confirmed information from confidential sources that he’d previously met with DeNaples at an April meeting at the Mount Airy Casino & Resort in the Poconos. Fedeles accompanied Camp to that meeting, as did officials from Big Beaver Borough Council, including that borough’ solicitor, Shannon Steele, who is a partner in Fedeles’ law firm.
Camp said that he did not think it was “a big deal” that discussions were taking place about building a convention center, because before doing so the Board of Commissioners would have to hold a public vote.
Amadio did not return a detailed message seeking comment. Fedeles declined to provide public comment about those in attendance at the May meeting or what was discussed.
DeNaples, a wealthy Scranton-area businessman, was granted one of the state’s first casino licenses in 2006 and founded Mount Airy. A Dauphin County Grand Jury indicted him in 2008 on four perjury charges for allegedly lying about mob ties when he was granted the license. He agreed to turn over legal control of Mount Airy to a trust headed by his daughter in 2009 in exchange for the dismissal of the charges against him.
DeNaples, who owns or is top officer in dozens of Northeastern Pennsylvania companies, was in court earlier this year seeking approval to enter into contracts with Mount Airy to collect garbage and plow snow. The Commonwealth Court denied his request, citing his lifetime ban from having any business dealings with gaming, or profiting directly or indirectly from it.
Republican County Commissioner Sandie Egley said she was unaware of who Camp and Amadio met with before talking with BeaverCountian.com. Egley said she refused to sign the NDA and has not been fully briefed about the discussions.
“I will just say that if I had signed the nondisclosure and I walked into the room and saw those players I would have walked right back out,” Egley said. “There are people you do business with and then there are people that you don’t. That’s as respectful as I can be.”
Egley said she believed the meeting should have been held in public.
“I am for economic development, but the process is what bothers me. Nondisclosures may be legal to sign, but ethically I just could not do it. This is something that should have been vetted through the public. That is how I feel.”
Veon, formerly of Beaver Falls, served 22 years in the Legislature before losing re-election in 2006. He was found guilty in 2010 and sentenced to six to 14 years in prison for using taxpayer resources for political campaigns. In 2012, he was sentenced to another one to four years for misusing state grants to the nonprofit Beaver Initiative for Growth (BIG), which he co-founded.
Veon was paroled in 2015 after serving five years in prison. His conviction on conflict-of-interest charges in the BIG case was later overturned by the state Supreme Court. Veon now works as a lobbyist and government relations consultant. He’s said he now lives in Pittsburgh.
Askar has been a figure of contention for the current Board of Commissioners since BeaverCountian.com published an investigative report in June 2017.
The article revealed that Askar as county solicitor oversaw the sale of the county-run Friendship Ridge nursing home in Brighton Township, then began representing the facility’s new corporate owners after the sale was finalized but while still serving as the county’s head attorney.
Egley subsequently filed a complaint against Askar with the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Camp and Amadio refused to sign on to the complaint, which is still pending.
Askar previously made headlines in 2014 after he pleaded his Fifth Amendment Right against self-incrimination during a hearing in the FBI’s case against Nick Trombetta, the convicted former head of Pennsylvania Cyberschool in Midland. FBI testimony revealed that Askar had been a “target subject” of its ongoing investigations, but he was never charged with any criminal wrongdoing.
Askar is the son-in-law of Pat Nardelli, a prominent developer. Federal agents previously probed links between Trombetta and Nardelli, who was involved in a Midland building boom that resulted from the growth of PA Cyber. Nardelli denied any wrongdoing in his associations with Trombetta and was never charged with a crime.
Camp has called Askar a “close personal friend,” and politicos say he has been a de facto senior adviser to Camp since he was elected commissioner. Camp has previously acknowledged to BeaverCountian.com that he has met with Askar an average of several times each week since taking office.
Mount Airy Casino & Resort won a competitive bid for a mini-casino license from the state in February of this year. The company bid $21.1 million to open a facility that is permitted to operate up to 750 slot machines, and after paying an additional fee of $2.5 million, run up to 30 table games.
Beaver County commissioners announced in April that Mount Airy was considering building the casino on land in Big Beaver Borough, associated with Nardelli, along with locations in Lawrence, Butler, and Mercer counties.
In addition to the casino issue, a well-connected individual in the county’s business community — who spoke on condition he not be identified — told BeaverCountian.com that county commissioners were having private discussions about building an adjacent convention center.
“Dan Camp is secretly plotting to float a $40 million bond to use taxpayer monies in the construction of a convention center,” alleged the source. “The construction of this facility is secretly being used to entice the casino to come to Beaver County and all of it has been done without the public’s knowledge. Dan’s buddies will make a fortune off of the deal if it happens.”
Earlier this month, BeaverCountian.com reported on a confidential draft copy of a report critical of the county’s existing high level of debt and its poor credit rating.
The report by Public Financial Management (PFM) Consulting Group, funded by a grant from the state as part of its Early Intervention Program, projected the county will face a $5.4 million deficit in the general fund beginning in 2019.
The PFM report said that deficit will grow by roughly $2 million each year through 2023.
A New York City public relations firm listed as the press contact for Mount Airy Casino & Resort did not return a voicemail message seeking comment about the meeting and DeNaples’ involvement with the company.
In the meantime, Egley is calling on all of this to brought into the light.
“These types of things that government does in the background are not good for the public. It is their tax money, I do not understand the logic behind doing things in secret. Haven’t we all learned anything from the Friendship Ridge deal?”
Holy #*~<! Veon shouldn’t be allowed within 1000 feet of anyone holding a gambling license let alone a sitting elected official!!! But, let me guess, we put a casino in on Betters owned property and that will magically fix the county’s financial woes…
it might
I don’t trust anything that includes the people named in this article, nothing!
And every one at the secret meeting gets their palms greased!!!!
Commissioner Sandie Egley you are beyond irrelevant. Really, what do you do?
The investigating grand jury better hurry up with their indictments so that the majority of those involved can be awaiting trial or already be incarcerated before Camp and Amadio can get their hands on the taxpayer’s money.
What’s next, Deeeewon is going to get a subsidy to build a Hilton in Quiptown for all of the anticipated conventioneers to lodge in? Will Comprehensive be brought in to run the casino? Maybe the county can but then a van to shuttle all of the nursing home residents to the casino for the nickel slots while they’re at it.
One word pretty much sums it all up – unfuckingbelievable.
SHAZAM! And there he is folks!….MIKE VEON!!!!!
Veon is like a bad case of herpes, just when you think he’s gone….BAM!…..He’s back!
Now you know why the two dick heads conspired to oust Sandie as Chairperson.
The corruption runs VERY DEEP in Shithole Beaver County.
I AM SO SICK TO DEATH OF ALL THIS FUCKING DAMN CORRUPTION!!!!! Veon should still be in prison and why the hell isn’t sorry ass Nick Trombetta and his sister Elaine Neill in prison yet? She is also the wife of Adult Probation Director Don Neill. He should have been fired and her ass should be in jail!!!! These fucktards get away this shit but lock up and throw away the key for petty offenders. FUCKTARDS!😠😠😠
Same old song, use taxes to pay for things and make someone rich in government, and if it falls through, the tax payers pay big time because of their greed! And we know nothing about it because of bad door deals! THIS IS WRONG TO THE PEOPLE OF BEAVER COUNTY!
Exactly! Who the fuck is going to convene in Beaver County? And if you’ve ever been to Wilkes-Barre, home of the Mt. Airy Casino, it’s a complete shithole. When can we vote Camp and Amadio out?
Actually, the casino is about 40 miles from Wilkes Barre and it is not bad at all. Wilkes Barre, I wouldn’t know about.
Just rename the county clownhouse as The Beaver County Jail Annex because the criminals are already in residence.
How the fuck can elected government officials( employees of the taxpayers) refuse to talk about their meetings that deal with county money and issues. Have these “connected” developers come up with a way, using NDA’s to shield what is being discussed?
I doubt very much that Amadio and Camp are meeting as private citizens.
Veon is the king of private meetings to screw the taxpayers. Remember the midnight Harrisburg pay raise meeting? Thats what started his yellow brick road to jail. Only difference now is he is a private citizen and leading the loosers from BC down his famous road. Dan Camp is a no good snake. Hope the voters remember that at election time. BTW where is Raven??? Havent seen any comments from him lately.
I too am interested to hear from Raven who always offers Wonderfully insightful commentary!
W H O ?
I believe Raven also signed a NDA at this meeting!
The black bird is here, alittle disguised, but he’s here.
as an elected official, they can research
Once again, Sandie Egley proves to be the only competent and honest person working in that courthouse. Anyone – ANYONE – who thinks that people like DeNaples and Veon should be anywhere near a publicly-funded project need to have their heads examined. Camp and Amadio have now showed that they are not only incompetent, but downright CROOKED.
WOW! Maybe the feds need to look at some bribery and money laundering while they are looking at everything else. I will lay more money than I have that something big is, and has been, in the works for Big Beaver. Anyone remember the months and months of construction of sewer and water line extension to nowhere in Big Beaver along RTE 18 and Carriewood and Foxwood run several years ago? How many millions did that cost Beaver County taxpayers? Has anyone noticed the hundreds of acres of commercial zoned property that is recently for sale in Big Beaver? Has anyone noticed the activity in the old strip mine late last year and early this year, across RTE 351 from the Koppel reservoir? How many years of anticipated revenue from whatever is going in has already been spent and on what? Apparently the feds aren’t working all that hard on their supposed corruption investigation. If they were all of these coincidences would be screaming at them.
I know that the activity across from the koppel reservoir had to do with the racetrack. The track extension is right on top of the hill. There have also been a few development projects brought up at borough meetings in the last few years. One of them pertaining to some land overlooking the track. I believe it was for another distribution center and office building. Of course the locals bitched and moaned about it. Now a mini casino would probably be welcomed with open arms, provided they offer a free bus service from the IMBS.
Mike has been behind scenes on stuff for long time since his release.
The unions still make him relevant, because they haven’t came up for air yet.
Good to another RepubliCrat joining Marshall in sucking the nip.
Let me guess Ron Kliink was getting cool sculpting and couldn’t make it.
When is this corruption going to stop in our County Court House? Stop using taxpayer money and making deals with law breakers.
They ARE the law breakers, shady and self-serving! They make me sick!!
no taxpayer money was exchanged. be patient. you will get a chance to vote
Yet!! @openmind No taxpayer money spent yet and it will be interesting to hear how these two knuckleheads spin any proposal.
openmind – I am sure taxpayer money was spent because I doubt these knuckleheads paid for their own gas, etc.
WTF?!?…..So many other names are undoubtedly watching and assisting on the sidelines of all these backroom…..well not really backroom exactly…..deals and dealmaking. One that comes to mind…..Loserier…..He must be sooo awfully busy investigating all these connections that there is no time for any murder investigations?!? Oh wait wasn’t he actually lounging at a recent getaway? This is by far the most fucked up scenario that we are all witness to that Mungo can think of. Now for all the anti conspiracy trolls to follow here it is all laid out for you! But oh no get your tinfoil hats ready cuz these things don’t really happen…..yeah ok!!!!! Imagine that, a bunch of wealthy people sitting around enjoying some top shelf booze discussing how to keep all their god damn money by way of working together…oh Mungo you’re such a conspiracy kook!! Great work JP……one last thing, when people are dealing in these kind of deals with these amounts of monies is it so hard to believe some may agree to or at least turn a blind eye to criminal activity up to and including murder?!?
Every time someone mentions Lozier, it makes me think of the make-believe Javens investigation.
suggestion: quit talking in 3rd person. people will take you more seriously
Somebody ought to go grab those two bums and throw them out of their office and onto the street.
For what??? researching ways not to raise taxes? good idea.
Since it was private and NON DISCLOSURE, I would think that it was research ways to raise their personal income. Veon already knows the ins and outs of that strategy.
You can get banned from Walmart for stealing, but you can’t get banned from the courthouse or county deals involving money that you previously stole. Hope everyone remembers these aholes around election time and don’t just get all giddy cause someone’s last name you know of is on the ballot!
They know they are not getting re-elected. They are meeting with these people to slide themselves into their next job. Not only that, but I firmly believe that if they have anything to do with building what they call a “convention center” they will be well compensated. Now that’s something that should be investigated!
Camp and Amadio will get my vote.
openmind- serious question:
Do you think Mike Veon ( found guilty in 2010 and sentenced to six to 14 years in prison ) and DeNaples, ( indicted by Grand Jury on four perjury charges for allegedly lying about mob ties) and nondisclosure agreements is the way to do business?
Isn’t illegal for convicted felons to consort with each other? In a courthouse no less.
Everyday these two Beaver County Politician show not only that they are clueless about money management, but will do totally wrong and immoral things. Veon got convicted because of the immoral and illegal things that he was doing and these two are going down the same path. The state needs to build a new prison wing just for our Beaver County public leaders and have a LARGE SIGN that says “BEAVER COUNTY PA POLITICIANS IN RESIDENCE”. Maybe they all can run their political campaigns out of the prison so that they are not disturbed.
When they took Veon away, they should have dragged Jerry LaValle right along with him and his wife too.
Way to bring in 2 irrelevant people to the conversation John Q! Stay in the past… That will move us forward. Thank goodness you’re not an elected official.
I believe it shows how corrupt things are.
I never could figure out how good ole’ Jerry walked away scot-free.
Hard to believe he was a guidance counselor in a school district before he became a corrupt politician. And his wife is whole other train wreck if you know the story about what happened and how she cheated the system and workers under her.
So called elected Beaver county commissioners Making deals with County funds in the multiple millions of dollars and the County is already beyond broke? And they cant talk about it because of non discloser. When someone posts something on here and some people think no way that’s to crazy to bizarre THAT JUST CANT BE. Think again. Don’t think Beaver County should look for outside help here. For nothing. Uncle Sam is not coming to the rescue. The people of BC need to set all this right on there own. Its a choice be a cowering little population of subjugated slaves because hey they throw a few crumbs your way. Or have some dignity and put an end to this insanity. The people of BC are capable of deciding IF WHEN AND WHERE Casinos and gaming should be built and who owns and controls them NDA my ass. Veon in the mix says it all. Hes like chronic syphilis he just don’t go away.
When Commissioners are meeting in a taxpayer owned building and doing public business NON DISCLOSER agreements should be and probably are illegal. They are all a bunch of fucking criminals.
Beaver Countain tells half-truths. The Beaver Countian forgot or chose not to state that Veon was retried for the phony drummed up charges and was found innocent in court.
Sad when someone prides his investigative reporting and cannot even investigate internet articles.
Here let me help you.
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2016/11/former_lawmaker_mike_veon_gran.html
BTW look up, if you have the ability, who accused Veon. On second thought let me do that for you Republicans since most of you are bobbleheads.
https://www.pennlive.com/midstate/index.ssf/2009/03/veon_faces_theft_charges_in_al.html
To quote from the article you just posted:
“The court’s ruling pertains to the Beaver Initiative for Growth case, for which Veon was found guilty in 2012. The decision does not involve the bonus case, for which Veon was sentenced to six to 14 years and ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution.”
To quote from our article:
“Veon was paroled in 2015 after serving five years in prison. His conviction on conflict-of-interest charges in the BIG case was later overturned by the state Supreme Court.”
What is not accurate?
I have a pretty good idea where he is going to get the 1.9 M.
JP-He’s a DumboRat. They interpret EVERYTHING wrong. It’s a mental disease that they all have. Anybody that defends Mike “The Snake” Veon HAS to be mentally handicapped.
If it wasn’t for the Beaver Countain no one would even know this corruption goes on since you certainly don’t hear about it in the Beaver County Times!
Correct. The BeaverCountian shines the light on public corruption and gives us the insight of who not to vote for. On the other hand I don’t see any justice going on.
Here Half Truth look up this…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerald_LaValle
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Veon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_DeNaples
Camp was placed as just another puppet. Hes actually clueless. They underestimated Sandy because the good ole boys never thought a woman could have a voice. However they did use her public popularity to let Eeyore ride along on her apron strings. Amadio got popular vote because they had to keep one of the boys in to control the other two. Well at least the voters got one outta 3 right Sandy Egley seems to me like the only honest hard working caring individual outta the 3. The Saga continues as the “mob” tries to remain in control of the $$$ in Beaver County. Stay tuned it should get very interesting…
Camp is the only person that can count to 3 and get 2 of the numbers wrong.
And also why they got rid of Luckow!!
Because those 2 dummies did not want to hear that Beaver County was broke.
As if this county isn’t already under organized crime control we add a couple more “suspicious” characters to the mix. Using taxpayers monies for private gain is theft and adds to the growing issue with our youth leaving town for greener pastures. They see what their families turn a blind eye too and chose to seek justice and equality elsewhere. The last thing this county needs is a casino. Another conduit to launder money for the mob. They can also get a smoother path to deal drugs, prostitution and loan sharking. When will the rape of the taxpayers by CONEHEAD and SLEEPER be halted? Camp will win again since he sold his soul for a handful of silver. Judas Camp, sold out the taxpayers for personal profit and political cash backing. Ass Wipe ASKAR should have been disbarred and Conehead looks to him for advice? Piss poor judge of character and reveals his deep character flaws. Add SLEEPER to this corrupt mix and you have a majority hell bent on trashing their constituents and fellow taxpayers. Hope you all burn in hell. How the hell did SLEEPER teach about democracy? He wouldn’t know legal ethical behavior if it bit him in his ass. Saddened to see Fedeles involved with this corrupt enterprise, especially as he is paid by the TAXPAYERS, not the mob. Is there anyone in that court house that gives a damn about us elderly taxpayers? Like Diogenes looking for the last honest man. We are totally f-cked people. Time to wake your asses up from your 40 years slumber and vote for change. It can’t get worse unless Spanik tries a comeback. Maybe Veon will run for county commissioner and grease the skids for all the thieves to plunder the Beaver County carcass.
OEN MIND, what a misnomer! obviously you are bought and paid for to rebut the will of the taxpayers. May God have mercy on your soul. Everyone has a price and yours is very low. Keep on writing and making an ass out of defending criminal corruption.
HAHAHA! Ole equalizer “May God have mercy on your soul”??? Really??? Come now
Build a convention center in Beaver County. For what? So great minds And people with talent and creative ideas can come and contemplate all the unsolved murders and blatant insane corruption here in Beaver County.
who’s been running an online gambling site for years
who contributes to camp
who’s Italian
who’s a prominent local businessman
who’s dead?
who DIDNT build his business from the ground up
who was approached for a loan so that a business COULD be created
who takes all the credit and lies through his teeth to look like the little innocent quiet wolf
who brags too much
and who knew all of the this and isn’t with us anymore
everything can be repaired in BC
tons of talent in our County
but it will NEVER happen unless the mobsters make a ton of money
they’ll never have open meetings
OK Sky, I’ll bite. I have no clue and I am being serious …… WHO ?
Klaw-Think MPI Club in Alighetto. You really need to start PAYING ATTENTION!
BTW Sky, That guy is small potatoes in this scheme. You need to look at the Lebanese Mafia on this cluster fuck.
I think that more than one person is implied here. It is too vague.
Sky seems bitter.
I’m focusing on who how and why killed Rachael.
I’m not sure yet that the trio had anything to do with that
I’m focusing on who and why killed Rachael.
I’m not sure yet that the trio had anything to do with that
Sausage King of West Aliquippa and the Betters/Unis teams. Why beat around the bush? This isn’t the BC times rag.
Sky is out of sync when it comes to the above article. He is talking about FrankC. which has nothing to do with commissioners meeting with two know criminals.
ALL that you need to know about Beaver County, Pennsylvania’s Asshole, is that we are a community that needs development, a community that is very close to Pittsburgh, has the turnpike and I-79 access within the region, has a lot of elderly that love to gamble and the state has doled out how many casino licenses over the years and we STILL can’t get a casino development in this shithole without this kind of hustle. We couldn’t even take the one away from Lawrence County after they had problem after problem getting their license finalized.
Aim for what you can realistically get , Beaver County. We should go for a prison, a hazardous waste supercenter, junkie rehab hospital or a huge regional garbage pit, something that nobody wants in their community, but we can get , albeit with lots of tax incentives and apple polishing.
Sad you have to use gambling to bail this county out. I know guys who have lost their families grocery money gambling. Nice reporting and i like the picture of the Escade. Guess everyone at the secret meeting will soon be driving one!
They won’t bail anything out. They are gonna benefit and yes, you can probably put 2 or 3 more Escalades in the bank. Convention center….They need their fucking heads examined.
Well, if we had a convention center , then we can hold even bigger pep rallies for the cracker plant! You, know, “THE GAME CHANGER” that really hasn’t changed anything around here aside from a couple of extended stay motels that will probably close up a month after construction is completed.
So, the same commissioners who deny the existence of the massive county deficit are proposing a 4 million dollar bond on the back of the county in order to make nice with known miscreants who will further their unlawful gains with a shiny new casino?
When gambling casinos came to this state, property owners were led to believe that they would see tax relief. How has that worked out for you? Have the casinos fulfilled the expectations of the citizens?
Like Mrs Egley, I am all for development, but it has to be legitimate and above board. Is that possible? Everyone connected with a casino project has to be vetted first. That will probably kill the deal.
Depends on who does the vetting. (wink, wink)
Uncle wah wah what rock did you crawl out from under? Really? Are you suggesting anything with raunch is fine as long as it bring in the cash?
People are being murdered in the open, freely. And you want to bank on everyone’s weaknesses and build upon this degradation?
Why? Is BC so horrible? It’s not the land or the citizens, it’s the leaders. The team is only as good as it’s leader and they must go.
Sky, you don’t seem to get it. We can’t even attract that without graft and manipulation. I don’t care if we get a casino, I care that we CAN’T get a casino. We can’t even mange to do that. Washington County has one. Allegheny County has one. Lawrence County was awarded a license, couldn’t get it off the ground, had it awarded AGAIN, still couldn’t get it off the ground and they will likely get a third chance. And we CAN’T even get consideration?
Beaver County…. ALWAYS the last. ALWAYS the least.
Veritas – $40 million
Camp and Amadio are sure to tout bringing in a casino as some great economic windfall for the county. And it could be, if done correctly. But I don’t have much faith.
The independent financial report already mentioned that Beaver County’s capital improvement spending is way off the pace with what it should, meaning the things the County already owns are probably falling apart. Even ‘new’ buildings, like the jail, are old enough that they need money put into them. And the old buildings, like the ice rink, are an embarrassment.
So what would a casino contribute to the county? Taxes? No income tax. Property tax? Yes, but did that get negotiated away? I wouldn’t doubt it. And then, doubling down on ANOTHER county owned building with a convention center paid for with more public debt? And if you can’t keep up with the maintenance with what you already own, how are you going to keep up with another building? And don’t forget that more debt means lower credit ratings, which means more expensive debt.
So you have to ask yourself, who are they doing this for?
Anytime new debt is going to be incurred, there should be a full-blown study done to determine the return on the investment required. In other words, how much in NEW property taxes and fees can you expect to receive as a result of investing in a project and how much do you need in order to break even with the debt repayment and maintenance? How many houses does that translate to? How many NEW people need to come into the county AND buy or build to make it all worthwhile? Seriously, does anyone believe that a study like this was done? If it was and the results were favorable, you would have heard about it by now. This is just another uniformed decision in a long line of poor decisions by numerous boards over the years.
Convention Center? What sort of conventions would be booked and who in their right mind would want to spend a week or more in Beaver County..conventioneers #1 question would be how far from here is Pittsburgh and off they go spending their money in the big city. I suppose the Times if they report anything will be a glowing report how the Convention Center will boost the economy and help employment. With all this great news, the Times will somehow neglect to mention that two of the commissioners voted to raise the county taxes .
Well this would be the obvious place to hold Dollar Days, the annual industry convention for dollar stores.
The only person that should confer with veon should be other inmates in the jail where he should be along with lavalle hopefully to be joined by camp and amadio
Mike Veon is one of the best people for Beaver County, better than Richie Cunningham up there in Chippewa, at least Mike tried to bring business into Beaver County, not drive it out.
Robbing taxpayers for personal gain is okay with you? it’s not his place to take our money and pick and choose the winners in business. That’s what Obummer did with government Motors. He screwed many workers and dealers over to get the UAW vote. Read the constitution before you make asinine comments. Veon was and still is nothing but a f-cking thief with a nice outfit, provided by the dumb ass taxpayers who voted for that corrupt SOB!
Hear, Hear!!!
※※※※※※※△△△△△Mr equalizer IS right you know!△△△△△※※※※※※※
That “Hear, Hear!” Is for Mr. Equalizer you know!
Amadio could use the same script he used for the sale of Friendship Ridge to “pitch” this crazy scheme , how beneficial the sale was to the county adding all those vanished millions to the treasury. I wonder will a bonus be paid to the bidder, the amount was $300,000 for FF. Funny, Christiana was not invited, he probably was busy at Men’s Warehouse selecting his fall wardrobe.
Oh CJs daughter got all the physical therapy bids up there and sooooo much more! That friendship ridge deal is the biggest scam of the county! Unti maybe this, if it actually happens. Could you guess who would get all those jobs they say would be created!?
The BCT RAG has an article today about this meeting to bring the casino to BC and according to Danny Camper will bring 500 permanent jobs same as he says Shell will. Conveniently the RAG failed to mention crook Veon was in attendance as well. Guess they don’t want the people of BC to know that Veon is back to be part of this latest attempt to steal from the poor and give to the rich. I think it was Veon who pushed for legalized gambling in the state under the guise of the proceeds would be used to eliminate property taxes. A thief and a comedian.
UR: So right! They are nothing but shills for the local gang of corrupt politicians whom they pander to for ads to keep their shitty product afloat. We taxpayers are subsidizing an entity “The Rag” with our tax dollars to maliciously and blatantly lie to us. They also left out the fact that Veon and DeNapoli are both convicted felons and therefore not legally allowed to be involved with casinos. These glaring omissions are not by accident but the design of a pitiful excuse for a newspaper in this valley. They DO NOT care about the taxpayers, only their bottom line at our expense and their groveling to their puppet masters at the court house. Here’s to that rag going under before the end of this year. Without the county government bullshit ads they’d already be broke. Boycott the BC Rag until they revel the truth and start practicing professional journalism with an investigative bent. Us elderly taxpayers deserve better!
In the Post-Gazette Mr. Veon was to give a deposition on June 27, 2018 in a racetrack lawsuit but did not show.
So Camp and Amadio make the deal in private, then bring to a public vote. Hmmm, I wonder how that vote will go. 2-1 in favor, boom. As Mrs. Egley stated, why do it in secret? There can only be one reason, especially with those players. Because they can, and will, continue to screw the county for their own gain. Any respected official would think twice before bringing this group anywhere near county government.
Commissioner Egley, please be careful of your solicitor. He works for all three of you .. right? He signed an NDA which means he can’t do his job, which is to advise you and he thinks it’s ok to do business with Veon, Askar & the mob. It would be hard for me to trust a man that thinks that’s ok.
I researched this DeNaples family. He is barred for life from the gaming industry. I bet the PA Gaming Commission would be very interested in knowing that Louis was at the negotiating table.
JP.. a thank you doesn’t come close to what you deserve. You must have contacts at KDKA, WPXI and all the others. Let’s see these people on prime time explaining how they aren’t breaking the sunshine law and this is good for BC.
Read Sat. edition of Pgh.Post.Gazette. Mike the felon is in trouble with the gaming industry for failing to comply with a subpoena to depose him in a federal civil case. This is who the two lame brain county commissioners along with the BC solicitor chose to collaborate with at their secret meeting. If you lay down with dogs you are going to get fleas and our county is infested!
UR: Great remarks. Again this shows the lack of preparation/vetting for this meeting by all parties. Stunned that our esteemed solicitor did not do his due diligence and realize whom he was allowing the two stooges to meet with. ASKAR-II or ASS WIPE Askar on steroids. Please don’t tell me our solicitor is also working with the casino group. WTF? No ethics whatsoever in that den of thieves. These yoyo’s are the same ones that brought us Friendship Ridge and the Queen Connie shit show. It’s Deja vu all over again. Are there any adults with a brain in that court house? These are NOT the kind of jobs the county needs. The startups always hire like hell for about 6 months to blow smoke up the local politicians ass then start the layoffs. It’s always us senior taxpayers that get the bills and the shaft.
EQ, you shouldn’t be stunned at Fedeles’ ineptitude or lack of preparation. It’s been his SOP since day one. It was beyond foolish to meet with Veon and DeNaples about a casino project. And, why did 2 county attorneys have to attend? Camp and Amadio just keep piling it on with their complete lack of fiscal and moral responsibility.
Well, consider this. The county cannot just issue $40 million in bonds on it’s own. They need to contract with an underwriter to establish the terms, get rated , etc. How easy will that be considering the county’s personal admission that the finances aren’t particularly strong? Bond purchasers WILL expect that their interest will be paid and the principal will be available at the end of the bond term. Can they get someone to handle this for Beaver County? This idea has a ways to go to get off the ground, no matter who is behind it.
From Stooges for the Courthouse Monacaquipppa Cosa Nostra to patsies for major organized crime? Please, say it ain’t so. But, if it is, we are now in the big leagues. And once you sell your soul, they don’t give it back.
Good to have you back Raven.
I get tired of the ad hominem attacks from assholes, John Q. But this article is one of the most important I have ever read here in the BC. In my opinion, this is a step into the arena of organized crime on a state level, focused around the central to northeastern part of the state. That is very, very serious. It seems that they are dealing with people actively involved in historically-based organized crime. If it is intentional, wow! If they are just stupid, it is playing with fire just to make a buck. Either way, it makes the Monacaquippa connections seem like a Hallmark episode. Of all people to get sucked into this, it has to be these two bumbling clowns.
Welcome back Raven ! Don’t let them silence you.
From 1/19/2018
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2018/01/court_blocks_ousted_casino_fou.html
Forgot to add: info about DeNaples in the link above.
It does not mention the Bufalino crime family, another twist to this story.
Some history of the push for casinos in PA.
http://www.philly.com/philly/news/philadelphia_casino-license/226528041.html?mobi=true
Sorry. Error above.
http://www.philly.com/philly/news/philadelphia_casino_license/226528041.html?mobi=true
Great info Veritas
Just wow! After reading this article, it is even more disturbing that Amadio, Camp, and county counsel would sign NDAs and meet with Veon and DeNaples. What kind of consult did they expect to get from a man who has been banned from gaming? Surely not how to legally run a casino. It can only be their desire for their own slice of the pie. That’s the only expertise those 2 have. Mrs. Egley was correct when she said if she had seen the players in the room she would’ve walked out. So should’ve Camp and Amadio.
To me, this blatant public display of these two commissioners represents the ” Look At Me” syndrome to be compared as a drug dealer displays wealth and self importance by brandishing gold jewelry such as rings and neck chains and calling attention to his vehicle such as Cad, Lincoln or similar. Anyway you want to describe it, it needs to be addressed by someone of a higher position to pull these fat cats down off their high horse.
Follow the bouncing ball.
Attachments:
ren
Easily the most corrupt politician ever elected to hold office in PA…. EVER!
Look who was the DNC Chairman that pimped for Bill & Hill! He learned from the masters of thievery and screwing taxpayers for personal profit.
County Times reports that Camp will bring 500 permanent jobs to the county, with assistance from Amadio and Fedeles. They look like job heroes. Egley looks bad.
There’s no mention of the syndicate members who are making the deal. It is obvious that the Times is a “Master of Concealment ” publication. Is there an award for that?
A private non-discloser meeting with felons and possible ties with organized crime in a public courthouse is pretty much a message to the taxpayers saying a big ” FUCK YOU TAXPAYERS “. This meeting leaves little doubt that these two brazen con artist public employees are setting themselves up for future benefits and prosperity. Using the phrase ” taking bribes ” is not out of line. Veon is nothing more than a wise guy wanna be with his stupid pin striped suits. He watched to many movies.
Attachments:
remo
I would like to see the IRS take a run at these fuckfaces, including Javens and her ” boys from New York “. She should have been removed from office the minute she used those words.
Conehead and Sleeper better be careful what devil they cut a deal with. DeNaples is part of Bufalino crime family. Read the information highlighted by veritas & UR and you will realize that deals with them are for life. And if you cross them your life will be shortened significantly and painfully. They even killed their own to cover their asses. They are also perfectly willing to turn on the useful idiots once the feds come snooping. Just ask Jim Trafficante in Youngstown what happens. Still alive but ruined by his “friends” when he crossed them. No amount of money is worth selling your soul to these devils. Not to mention they know who your family members are and where to locate them. If these two schemers crawl under the covers with Veon and DeNaples then Betters and his crew aren’t going to be very happy. He wanted that casino license badly. Don’t get caught in the crossfire you two turds. You may become part of the concrete floor while construction goes on. I’d like to see some proof that this casino is financially able to compete with the other in the local area. Just splitting the money into smaller pies until they cannibalize each other and we end up with bills for empty buildings. Look what happened to Atlantic City. Glommed it and bled it dry then left town. Jobs that were promised disappeared faster than a dollar in the county budget.
Trafficante deceased 2014
HAHAHA Just let him ramble, Wanda, he watched a VICE organized crime marathon last weekend.
Something financial doesn’t seem to jive. What would a guy who is worth 750 million dollars and counting want with two financially strapped rubes from a bankrupt fourth rate county? Nope, I just don’t see where the money is for someone already rich enough to buy the whole county. Greed? One hope is that the two clowns will be hired into the larger organization as financial planners. Then, it will be bankrupted within two years. Karma.
Sorry, “jibe.” But it probably doesn’t matter with these jive ass turkeys.
James Traficant was a victim of a tractor accident. He could have ran this county better than anyone we ever had. He was a Saint compared to these people in there now.
Yeeeaaah…….right…..an “accident”
Reading today’s (Sunday) Times coverage of this casino meeting it was all pluses for the county. The wordage “the devil is in the details” would apply as there were several devils present at that meeting but apparently the Time’s reporter did not or choose not or was warned not to report that fact.
This is sickening. As if Beaver County doesn’t have enough to deal with.
It looks like Camp and Amadio read the same book DeeWan did. If that’s the case, democracy is now dead at the County level. AND Transparency now means all taxpayers can bend over and get ready to be screwed over!
I didn’t vote for Camp! I hope most of you don’t again! He has zero experience in nothing, except dry cleaning!! That’s exactly what he’s doing to the county!! Taking it to the cleaners and keeping all the money he finds along the way.. I would love love love to see an audit into these guys financials! Maybe he washes the curtains in Loziers office 🤷♂️
Also, can we get a protest organized for the courthouse!? We need to demand change!! Sitting here typing isn’t gonna get that done!! I’m ready as ever to participate!! Bring down this corrupt system and the jawns operating the boat!!
DoTell: Only problem is the taxpayers that give a damn are all too busy working to pay their taxes for the ineptitude of this county government. I’d be all in for a rally but it has to be when the slugs are supposed to be working for maximum media coverage. Why do you think the weekly meetings are all in the AM? it’s convenient for the bums in office and very inconvenient to the public. That’s their idea of open and honest government. Limited input/participation.
We can all wear lozier, camp and Amadio masks 🎭
Conehead Camps new slogan: “Taking the taxpayers to the cleaners 24-7” He does know the laundry business somewhat so he’d be perfect to help Sleeper launder the DeNaples/Veon cash!
But seriously, can we organize one?? Anyone in!??
I am definitely interested in delivering a message, but I believe that doing it in the public commissioners’ meeting would be the most effective way to do it. You have media there already, you don’t have to worry about permitting issues, and if only a handful of people are willing to go out on a limb, it’s still enough to make a statement. If you only have five people show up at a demonstration, then you look foolish. The most effective way to get to the bottom of this is to demand a dialog, and the public meeting is the venue for that dialog.
Beaver County Courthouse – Wednesday morning 10am.
DeNaples, a LIFETIME BAN from having any business dealings with gaming, or profiting directly or indirectly from the Mount Airy Casino & Resort. A sit down with two commissioners … Why not a open forum, without non disclosures, public invited. As citizens/taxpayers, do we even want a casino in the county? Where is our say ? I want nothing to do with dealings being set up by Mike Veon, Garen Fedeles, or Askar. Employment ? I would like to see a roster with …say 600 names of Beaver Countians working at the shell plant. My advice to Dan and Tony, ride out your terms in office, then turn in your keys. I was going to say, “then get the fuck out of here!” but … oh well, I’ll say it, “get the fuck out of here!”
@Do Tell and Disgruntled: I really applaud your stands on this. But, one thing I have learned about this area is that once they are in, they can stay in, and they can do anything they want. It is even very unlikely to get them out if they do something illegal, as we have seen. Without recall legislation, they are in for good, invulnerable. And they know it.
Also, the county does not have a DA’s office that can or will take action. Even the State Police are blocked by Stonewall. You can appeal to the Attorney General or the FBI, but that’ a long shot that takes years. It’s a dead end. White collar crime is protected in this area, by default and by design. The jails are filled with the less fortunate from the lower and middle classes. There is simply no apparatus available to do anything about people with money and a white shirt collar.
The real problem is with the voters. They are straight ticket voters, who are tied into the Monacaquippa Cosa Nostra and famiglias, ignorant readers of the BCTimes, members of local clubs and social playpens, poor voter turn outs, friends, hangers-on — just too many for any other voting block or population to
overcome with numbers. And, that is how they plan their election campaigns, conveniently switching parties like daily underwear when it gets soiled or smelly. They have no real party allegiance.
Pretty ugly picture, isn’t it? Nothing can be done. Let that sink in for awhile. The ONLY answer is to keep them out in the first place. Beaver County has an elected rat problem. Perhaps better to ignore them like the symbiotic rats living in New York subways and let them consume the garbage, waste and occasional homeless person cadaver, get sick, eat each other and die.
Go to a meeting and yell at two of the Coms and throw invectives at them left and right. But the truth is that they just don’t care, the most damning thing of all. You have a conscience. They do not. And that is the toughest thing to deal with.
And the BC treasure is the perfect example of what you just wrote Raven. All that has been said, done, protested and publicized and she is still in office. She didn’t care, the DA didn’t care and the attorney general didn’t care. Once an elected official you are a lifer if you choose to be. Unless the voters stick together and say enough is enough like in the case of Mike the felon they will be re-elected and the corruption continues. The voters who voted for Camp were taken to the “Dry Cleaners” for sure. Sorry Sandy got mixed up in that bait n switch.
I disagree Raven. These idiots are counting on taxpayers not questioning their so called judgment. That’s the problem. No one ever says anything! It sure cant hurt to call them out on this crap at a public meeting.
Doing nothing and waiting on elections is Not the answer. This do nothing attitude by taxpayers only makes their back door dealings easier.
@mercbenz.. agree totally! We can’t just sit back and let them go on with this nonsense! When’s the next town meeting!?
Yep, that’s what they are a bunch of stinking lying poisonous rats. Many taxpayers probably wish they would all fall over dead before they got a chance to collect any county benefits. They know how much they are hated. They proved that when they became upset about the location of Slippery Signores retirement party being published to the general public.
Well, people have came together and made changes on bigger issues than these, (and no disrespect to my fellow beavercountians in no way), literal nothings! This is beaver county, not NYC, these guys are jokes! Let’s shut down their access to the parking lots and make them walk past an angry mob holding signs yelling at them to stop stealing our money! They have never dealt with that. I also feel that there aren’t enough of us to make that big of an impact! Some cracked out Camp family member would probably ram through the crowd in her car.. cough cough.. DC’s sister..
I didn’t think many people knew about old Tin Lizzy.
JohnQ.. lol thin lizzy 😂😂😂😂
More like tin foil lizzy.
http://www.ellwoodcityledger.com/e02a9c21-7794-53bf-9fe5-b522bf2630f4.html
I do believe it was his mom that was the boozer/doper
His older sister is a crackhead
DoTell, people like Raven and John Q don’t WANT to do anything. They want to sit back on their fat lazy asses behind their computer and be internet police. Bitching, moaning, crying, criticizing… and nothing more. Like teenage girls. Or, more like cowards. Raven goes “oh, boo hoo, the criticism, the attacks…..” and says he’s leaving. Until, that is, his massive ego misses the praise and and stroking he receives from a handful of similar people here. And he’s back. Again. Maybe his therapist suggested it’s a good idea to vent his cosa-paranoia on a message board rather than on his friends and family?
Don’t want to do anything? I would like to do plenty but unfortunately all I can do is wait till the next election and vote against them no matter who the opponent is. I haven’t lived a squeaky clean life but on the other hand, I have never ran or got elected to a position where I could bilk the public taxpayers, lie to them, boldly deceit them, promise everything and deliver nothing, broker shady deals to benefit myself, put my friends and family in the employ of the government, nor do I have any influence with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. I can’t walk on water, I can’t turn water into wine, nor do I promise these things to obtain a inflated undeserved paycheck while riding on the back of the hard working taxpayer. I also can’t break the law or steal public funds and get away free and clear.
All they do is piss down our backs daily and tell us it’s raining!! I’m sick of these clowns!! They need out of public office immediately!
@Walk.. I wish people cared enough! Everyone talks shit on the people that protest when a cop shoots an unarmed kid, but atleast they stand up and make their voices heard! I applaud everyone of those individuals!! When is enough, enough!??! Kinda suspicious too that Rachael got murdered a month n a few days before this mafia meeting!? No one sees how fucked up that is!?
Do Tell ?
According to the Trib, Westmoreland county is about to get a casino. It will be interesting to see how that plays out.
The Trib has an article about this. Westmoreland commissioners had nothing to do with the negotiations. They have yet to meet the developers. Admirably transparent with no quid pro quo.
A suggestion to our commissioners. Why not wine and dine someone involved in for-profit prisons. There are many tracts of land suitable for such a venture. Great employment opportunities. You can be guaranteed a “Full House.”
Act quickly and you may be able to select a cell with a view.
Hey Danny Camp, I know damn well you are reading these comments. Get ready to be asked POINT BLANK in public about whether these crooks were in this meeting. Don’t forget, buddy, some of us are smart enough to actually have evidence before we make accusations.
You are a fraud. You misled a good person, Commissioner Egley, into trusting you and then you stuck a knife in her back when she went to bat for the ORDINARY TAXPAYERS. You made pals with the Good Ol’ boys club – Amadio and his crew of backroom dealers. I heard that you actually believe you will be a Senator someday? Please. You have shit on the good name of your family, a family that actually did some good in this county. You have graduated from politician to scumbag, congrats.
Get ready, dickhead. You won’t win another election in this county, i promise you that.
Camps never had a good name. It’s a false bravado. Good show on the Camps part up until Charlie and Danny boy but not the truth. The Camps been bluffing a full house off a pair for years.
Not so fast, WoodChuck. Danny and Tony are both going to have quite the campaign finance war chests to draw from very soon, and money wins elections. They sold their souls and their futures and in return they will get whatever resources they need to stay in office and then some. Danny will run for whatever office he’s told to run for. If they think they can get more out of him as a Commissioner, that’s what he will run for. If they think they can get more out of him as a state rep, that’s what he will run for. The point is, it’s no longer up to him. And when he’s not useful to them anymore? Well….
Disgruntled – Who plans to run against Amadio, and Camp ? I am very much afraid, all of our wishful thinking, well that’s just what it will turn out to be.
@Walk it doesn’t matter who runs. The person other than Dan & Tony will not matter. They own those two now. Think about the last election, all the “republicans” spent a total of maybe 200k. Think about what 200k means to DeNaples. Once that family lays ground, it will spread to every politician in every county around us.
So, the next election… who cares who’s running. We’re really only electing one person. The other two are bought and paid for.
Start accepting the fact that Beaver County has been changed forever because of Dan, Tony, Garen, Askar, Veon and Nardelli. This type of money/corruption/control hasn’t been seen on this side of the state before. It will be too much for anyone to get in the way and far too dangerous. We just witnessed what happens to a young girl who got in the way of small BC thugs…the casino family is on an entirely different level.
I agree.
Sadly, I agree.
Even if the casino doesn’t get built in Beaver county, Dan and Tony have already made it clear that they are open for business. In fact, they are probably hoping on top of hope that Beaver county DOESN’T get selected. That would be ideal for them. The message has already been sent that they are ‘friends of ours’ and are down for whatever. They will get the money to they need to get re-elected, but without actually having to go through with completely fucking us before the election. But they are good and ready for it in their next term, and they won’t be gentle.
Well, you could have a convention center along with a casino here, IF….. Beaver County had anything to promote itself with aside from second hand stores, dollar stores and high school sports glory. Nobody wants to eat around here anytime a meal costs over $10. Nobody gives a shit about high school football or basketball like Beaver County. Some people spend money and some people like activities geared to people over 17 years old. Not so much around here.
This area is adjacent to Pittsburgh, has an exit on the turnpike and I-79, easy access to Greater Pitt airport… What have we EVER done to capitalize on any of that as a county? The ONLY time we come alive is when there is some pipedream bullshit about “BRINGING THE MILLS BACK!!!” Wait and see what the cracker plant brings here. We’ll get the dirt and the truck traffic, Allegheny County, Butler County, Washington County, Ohio will get the $$$$$. Who doubts that will be how this plays out?
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2018/07/26/white-oak-biros-family-charged-illegal-video-poker/
Look at this story. This family, with all their illegal crap background in video machines, was actually in the running for the Lawrence County casino bid at one time. THIS is what Beaver County could NOT compete with. They got turned down, we weren’t under consideration.
Don’t get excited over this story, we won’t get very far on this.
Don’t take the bait, John Q. Taxpayer. EJ is another Dennis McKee.
Nah. They don’t bother me Raven. EJ is probably DC.
Sunday’s Times: Front page photo of Gov. Wolf on a union tour in Center Twp., accompanied by the mayor of Aliquippa. Has the governor called off the state’s corruption investigation of the mayor’s office? This is beyond belief.
@Uncle.. Amazing on the family busted for illegal machines. We have 2 families in beaver county who have been running illegal machines for years! Sit on franklin avenue in quip by the police station and you can see them load machines right out of Michaels building on a regular basis. Of course the other family is none other than …. wait for it… the Unis family.
Gov Wolf is an idiot. The investigation into Aliquippa City Building, Duwan, Doonald and Minion Gill is still ongoing. It’ll be interesting to see how Wolf handles the questions when his home boy DuWan is hauled away.
Here it is.
Attachments:
Capture