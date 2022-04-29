Here’s A Look At Salaries Paid To All County Employees Last Fiscal Year

Several Beaver County Detectives were among the highest paid employees in county government last year, a payroll analysis by BeaverCountian.com has revealed. Many of the detectives earned wages in excess of $100,000 for 2021 — among just a handful of county employees who were paid six figures.

The county’s top earning employee in 2021 was District Attorney David Lozier who made $185,665. The salary for the County District Attorney is mandated by state law based on salaries earned by Common Pleas Judges, who are employees of the state.

County Detective Timmie Patrick (an employee of the District Attorney’s Office) was the county’s second highest earner, whose wages including overtime totaled $131,679. County Detectives came in as the top 3rd and 4th earning county employees as well, with Robert Chamberlain making $123,251 and Roger Young at $118,361. Detective Robert Heberle made $115,099, meaning the top four earning detectives each brought home more than the highest paid attorneys working as county prosecutors or public defenders.