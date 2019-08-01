The Beaver County Courthouse was evacuated briefly today after a fire alarm went off. County officials tell BeaverCountian.com the false alarm was the result of a faulty smoke detector on the second floor.

The detector was replaced and county employees began reentering the building in under 30 minutes.

“All of our employees were able to evacuate the building quickly,” Commissioner Dan Camp said.

“Whether all employees went where they were supposed to go I don’t know.”

County Commissioners had been urging the Sheriff’s Office to conduct a fire drill for over three years, but they have said since taking office Sheriff Tony Guy has not approved a new evacuation plan or trained employees on where they should go in the event of an emergency.

“We’ve been trying to get Sheriff Guy to come up with an evacuation plan and conduct a drill since we first got elected, since that fake hand grenade incident, but it never happened,” Commissioner Sandie Egley said.

A false alarm in early 2016 lead to a confused evacuation after a novelty paperweight-like object in the shape of a hand grenade was sent by one of Guy’s supporters to the courthouse as an election gift.

“This is not how you want to practice, when there is an alarm that goes off that could have been a real emergency. You have to be proactive before there is an emergency so people understand what the process is, so there is more organization and less panic.”