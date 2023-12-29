Elected Officials Take Oaths During Courthouse Ceremony

During a celebration Thursday for the newest members of the Beaver County Court system – and two returning incumbents – those who took their oaths of office said that the sacrifices of a political campaign weigh heavy not only on themselves, but also their families, friends, and ardent supporters.

During an investiture ceremony in the Beaver County Courthouse, county judges and others who had previously taken public office counseled the newcomers that they now carry a great responsibility to serve the public with respect and trust, but that the rewards of public service can be fulfilling.

“The roles that you play all impact the lives of your constituents. It’s very important you keep that in mind, and it is a credit to you that you are ready and willing to serve our county,” said Beaver County president Judge Richard Mancini.