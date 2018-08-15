Editor’s Note: Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier has issued a statement to the press announcing an investigation by his office into former District Attorney Robert Masters, based on alleged conduct detailed in an article published yesterday by BeaverCountian.com. Lozier’s statement to the media is being published in full below:
Once again we learn of disturbing allegations on the part of public officials whose responsibility it is to protect the public, in this case those who are the youngest and most vulnerable. As District Attorney, my office will review carefully the entire report of the Grand Jury, and vigorously prosecute within the bounds of the law anyone named in the report who may still be brought to justice.
The Investigative Grand Jury Report released yesterday, August 14, 2018, alleges that in 1964, former Beaver County District Attorney Robert Masters “halted all investigations” into sexual abuse by Father Ernest Paone. I have directed that DA Masters’ conduct be investigated by the Beaver County Detective Bureau. My office will also fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s office in regard to any action they may choose to take. Furthermore, Mr. Masters is still practicing law so these allegations raised by the Grand Jury report will be brought before the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
The public needs to be aware, however, that the allegations against DA Masters arise from events which took place over 50 years ago so there is little possibility of prosecution.
Criminal prosecution of Beaver County Priests named in the Investigative Grand Jury Report are also most likely barred by time. The statutes of limitations for most criminal matters expire in 2 to 5 years. The criminal law does not have an answer for events occurring 30 to 60 years ago.
The District Attorney regrets the actions of former DA Robert Masters to halt or conceal investigations for an improper purpose. My thoughts and prayers go out to any individual or family impacted or harmed by his conduct or the actions of Father Paone or the other priests named in the Grand Jury Report. We cannot allow the improper conduct of individuals so many years ago to divert us from our obligations to act with moral courage when it becomes our turn to make tough decisions.
The Dumb Bastard need only to look at himself an his staff for disturbing conduct , if that’s not enough, look at the Court House personal .
What a dick. This county stinks so bad of corruption right now that you need to wear nose plugs and this inept joke of a DA is going to investigate something thats already been admited to. Holy shit balls. Where in the hell did this guy come from?
It’s all about makin us look to the right so that we don’t see all the bullshit to the left. But hey, as long as we get 750 slot machines.
This should be a real fucking circus. Drag it out for 18 months and then come back and say the investigation was unfounded. Drag it out long enough for that old fuck Masters to die. It shouldn’t take too long. The evidence is right in front of you in writing.
There is nothing that “ALLEDGES” he halted the investigation. Read the fucking letter that HE wrote!
Here’s an idea….go find the victims whos names are redacted and bring them in. That way when you dismiss everything the county will really stink.
Mr. Lozier, I hope you’re sincere about wanting to prosecute sex offenders. This site could very soon become your Three Billboards.
Just another grand stand by piece of shit DA. He is not going to investigate anything just allocate more OT to his band of thieves the BC Detectives. It is already in black and white, what is there to investigate? Plus statue of limitations protect this 87 yr old pedophile lover. How about you finish investigating the DelTondo murder and make an arrest you worthless low life waste of tax payer dollars. Your family must be real F-N proud of you. You cover up murders and this guy covers up abuse of innocent children. Come on Karma.
Forget 1964. By the time we get to the statute of limitations, who is dead, who is incompetent, blah, blah, blah there will be so many caveats there wouldn’t be anything to cover.
A much better look would be how and why this enabler went from a $16k position to a $116k position during his time at CYS. What was that , inflation? We could ask the commissioners, but Danny is clueless, Second Guessing Sandie never heard of the guy we pay over $110k a year and Tony Amadio has apparently taken on hologram status as he, once again, is “unavailable”.
All these oversight boards, for the county, the state, for the bar association for lawyers, for the Diocese, maybe we should refer to them as overLOOK boards.
These people involved in this are lucky one of the victims didn’t “lose their shit” and pop a 9 in them like a victim did in Baltimore.
‘Once again we learn of disturbing allegations on the part of public officials…’. I’m confused, isn’t this the first time Lozier has acknowledged any allegations on the part of public officials? What does he mean by ‘again’? He has some real nerve even saying that.
‘I have directed that DA Masters’ conduct be investigated by the Beaver County Detective Bureau.’ I’d rather the County Dicks walked around cleaning up dog shit and cigarette butts off the streets. At the end of the day, you would at least have something to show for the effort unlike what we get out of them now.
And by the way, Mr. Lozier, it’s too late to save your reputation. You can stop grandstanding. It’s funny how your tone changes when the target is in CYS (under the Commissioners) rather than the Sheriff, Treasurer, Courts, etc. You think we don’t notice? We do.
One corrupt incompetent SOB Investigating another corrupt incompetent SOB. Eventually you can both hold hands while burning in hell.
Masters needs to lose his attorney licenses imediately. How many times as District Attorney did he withhold information and not prosecute someone out of favoritism because they belonged to his religion and to save the church embarrassment. Meanwhile if it would have been a pastor from some other denomonation he wod have went after them for good public relations for himself.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
What a FUCKING MORON!!!!!!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
How to get away with anything illegal:
Do it in Beaver County.
How can one forget his (in)famous investigation of the Treasurer’s Office. The current happenings in Beaver County is like a never ending Twilight Zone episode. The Times website has mentioned there will be a special evening Commissioner’s meeting to discuss the county’s finances on 23 August at 6pm.