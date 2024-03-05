Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
County Treasurer Fires First Deputy – Commissioners Refuse To Sign Off

By John Paul
Commissioner Sandie Egley (left, photo by John Paul), First Deputy Treasurer Cebran Netherland (campaign photo)

Beaver County’s first deputy treasurer has been fired, sparking controversy between county officials.

As BeaverCountian.com previously reported, Cebran Netherland failed to take his oath of office at the beginning of the year and was last seen in the courthouse on December 8. A courthouse staffer said at the time his absence followed a “tumultuous week” in the treasurer’s office.

BeaverCountian.com has now confirmed that Netherland was officially fired by treasurer Sandie Egley on February 12.

Egley declined to comment for this article, repeating a statement given to BeaverCountian.com in January that she does not provide comment on “personnel matters.”

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

