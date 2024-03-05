County Treasurer Fires First Deputy – Commissioners Refuse To Sign Off

Beaver County’s first deputy treasurer has been fired, sparking controversy between county officials.

As BeaverCountian.com previously reported, Cebran Netherland failed to take his oath of office at the beginning of the year and was last seen in the courthouse on December 8. A courthouse staffer said at the time his absence followed a “tumultuous week” in the treasurer’s office.

BeaverCountian.com has now confirmed that Netherland was officially fired by treasurer Sandie Egley on February 12.

Egley declined to comment for this article, repeating a statement given to BeaverCountian.com in January that she does not provide comment on “personnel matters.”