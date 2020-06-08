Tuesday, June 9, 2020
County Employee Resigns After Using Racial Slur In Describing Workload

John Paul
By John Paul
Beaver County Courthouse / photo by John Paul

A county employee has resigned her position after allegedly using a racial slur to describe her workload, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

The county began an internal investigation after a complaint was made to the human resources department on May 22 alleging that the woman, who is white, told a black coworker that “I’m working like a N-word.”

The employee, who was identified by sources only as a worker in Beaver County Children and Youth Services (CYS), resigned on Friday.

The incident occurred three days before George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while in police custody sparking nationwide protests that continue to this day.

Commissioners Dan Camp and Jack Manning made the decision that the woman would be terminated if she did not resign. Commissioner Tony Amadio felt the final determination should be left to the CYS department head and the law department, which has been his standard practice in handling employment matters during his tenure.

Sources tell BeaverCountian.com that county officials held a disciplinary hearing for the employee on Friday, June 5, at which time she resigned her position. Sources describe the woman as being apologetic about the language she had used. She was employed by the county for more than a decade.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

