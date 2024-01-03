County Deputy Treasurer Fails To Take Oath Of Office

Beaver County’s deputy treasurer has failed to take his oath of office and hasn’t stepped foot in the courthouse for weeks. Treasurer Sandie Egley has been seen meeting with the county’s human resources and law departments, but is staying tight lipped about the man’s future in her office.

Cebran Netherland was first hired by former treasurer Connie Javens in 2014 to fill a newly created position of “hotel tax collector.” She promoted him to first deputy treasurer in 2016. Egley kept Netherland in the role after taking office as treasurer in 2020. She won re-election in November to a second 4-year-term as treasurer, having previously served a term as county commissioner.