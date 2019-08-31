The man who will be overseeing a reassessment of every taxable property in Beaver County is being referred to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) over officials’ concerns about his managerial skills.

County Chief Assessor Kevin McIlwain was notified Thursday he is being mandated to attend the county’s EAP.

The action is a result of several issues raised about McIlwain by other employees, as well as situations involving county commissioners and the law department, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

A female employee of McIlwain’s department voluntarily transferred to the county Treasurer’s Office this week.

McIlwain did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Beaver County’s EAP program is administered by an outside company in conjunction with the county Human Resources Department. It is designed to help an employee resolve a range issues at work or at home and is tailored to individual needs. The EAP can provide referrals to services including on-site training for management or staff, skill building seminars, life coaches, or counselors.

Human Resources Director Sidney Shaw told BeaverCountian.com today she was unable to comment about the confidential personnel issue.

“It’s hoped that EAP will help him deal with his bullish behavior,” said a source with knowledge of the commissioners’ thinking.

Common Pleas Judge Dale Fouse issued an order in June directing county commissioners to enter into a contract with a company by January to reassess all taxable properties in the county. The work must be completed by June 2022 with the reassessments going into effect in 2023.

The order came as a result of litigation brought by local developer C.J. Betters, who successfully argued that changes in neighborhood property values since the last reassessment in 1982 have resulted in inequities with taxation.

Editor’s Note: This article briefly attributed a response by McIlwain. In fact, McIlwain did not respond to a text message seeking comment and could not be reached by phone at the time of this report. BeaverCountian.com strives for accuracy in all that it reports and regrets the error.

