County Abruptly Cuts PRISM Funding – Concerns Over LGBTQ Group

Beaver County officials have cut off taxpayer funding to PRISM, an Ambridge nonprofit that purports to provide mentoring for young members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) community.

The move is a result of Beaver County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (BCBH) becoming alarmed after seeing social media posts made by PRISM’s administration. County mental health officials who viewed photographs and remarks by PRISM Director Jaclyn (Jaci) Marie Palmer came to the conclusion that the organization was not well suited to mentor young people.

Chief County Solicitor Garen Fedeles told BeaverCountian.com the commissioners have opted to bring an emergency end to two contracts with PRISM to provide support for LGBTQ youth. The contracts, which were about to be renewed, totaled $15,000 a year.

“Upon receiving information about some of the actions associated with her company, the county terminated both of those contracts effective immediately,” Fedeles said. “The photos and information that we saw on social media were concerning on multiple levels. The county is going to utilize other entities to provide services for the kids who were receiving assistance through this. There will not be any loss of services for the children.”