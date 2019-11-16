Commissioner Sandie Egley Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis – “It’s Traumatic But I’m Dealing With It”

Beaver County Commissioner Sandie Egley has undergone treatment for skin cancer. Egley revealed today she had multiple surgeries to remove melanomas discovered by her doctor on her leg and face.

Egley said the surgeries were a success and her doctor has declared her cured of the cancer.

“I have routine screenings once a year because I’ve had a prior diagnosis,” Egley told BeaverCountian.com. “Melanoma can be deadly, that’s why I keep my regular appointments each year.”

Egley said she had one of those routine doctor visits scheduled just before the county elections earlier this month. Egley did not run for reelection of her commissioner seat, opting instead to appear on the ballot for the office of county treasurer. She won her election.

“It was two weeks before the election when I had an appointment with my doctor. At that time they decided to take two biopsies, one of my nose and one of my right leg. They both came back positive for melanoma stage II.

“I had a surgery on my leg a week before the election. It took about 10 stitches to close. I had the procedure on my nose done last Thursday.”

The procedure performed on Egley, called “Mohs micrographic surgery,” is a precise surgical technique used to treat skin cancer. During the operation, thin layers of cancer-containing skin are removed and examined until only cancer-free tissue remains, according to literature by the Mayo Clinic.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is “less common than some other types of skin cancer, but it is more likely to grow and spread.”

“Thankfully the cancer did not spread to any lymph nodes,” Egley said. “I am completely cured for both my leg and my nose and am now in the early stages of healing.”

Egley said she can function normally and has not been prescribed any subsequent medications. “I took the days of the surgery off but returned back to work within a day.”

Her doctors told her that her face will take between 3 to 5 weeks to heal, and she may need to consider reconstructive surgery.

She released a photo of herself bandaged up, which is how she will be appearing in public during the healing process.

“This is me, unfiltered and unedited. It’s hard, it’s ugly when you look at it without the bandage,” Egley said.

“I am a woman and this is my face. I can’t put on pants or long sleeves to hide it.”

She said she felt apprehensive about appearing in public at first, but has since put the ordeal into proper perspective.

“I’m afraid and I’m scared. It happened and it’s traumatic but I’m dealing with it… and I’m alive.”

Egley said she is speaking out publicly about her diagnosis in hopes of raising awareness about skin cancer.

Statistics from the Skin Cancer Foundation are sobering: “One in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. More than 2 people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour. Having 5 or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma.”

But when it is detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99 percent.

Information about how to protect yourself is available at SkinCancer.org