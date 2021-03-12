Saturday, March 13, 2021
Commissioner Manning Violates Quarantine – Gets Mouthy With County Employee

John Paul
By John Paul
Beaver County Commissioner Jack Manning / BeaverCountian.com file photo by Matthew LaComb

Beaver County Commissioner Jack Manning has violated county policies and heath department guidelines by returning to work before his COVID-19 quarantine period has expired.

BeaverCountian.com received an email from the County Commissioners’ Office on March 8, notifying reporters the office was being closed down for a period of time and changes were being made to public meetings. Officials later said an employee of the office tested positive for COVID-19, and that Manning had exposure and needed to quarantine.

Manning declined to be tested, and was instructed by the county’s safety coordinator that he was required to remain quarantined through today. But he returned to the courthouse anyway, complaining that he was unable to get any work done from home.

Reader Comments:

