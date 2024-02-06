Sunday, February 11, 2024
40.6 F
Beaver
Sunday, February 11, 2024
40.6 F
Beaver

Chairman Camp Slams Beaver County Times At State Of County Event

John Paul
By John Paul
Commissioner Dan Camp / submitted photo via Camp campaign

Beaver County Commissioners Chairman Dan Camp used his opening remarks at an event today to criticize by name a columnist for the Beaver County Times. The “State of Beaver County” is an annual gathering sponsored by the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce that sees county commissioners provide remarks and answer questions from the business community….

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

Cyber Thief Tricked County Officials Out Of $45,000 In Taxpayer Cash

An unknown cyber thief managed to scam county officials into wiring them $45,000 in taxpayer funds. The county has...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy
error: Alert: Content is protected!