Beaver County Republicans Continue Growth – Dominate On-Demand Vote

Beaver County Republicans have reasons to rejoice this election season, as the number of voters changing their party affiliation from D to R continues to grow. Republicans are also dominating in-person on-demand voting at the courthouse.

Democrats do have one big hope to hang on to though and that’s mail-in voting. They’ve been requesting and mailing back ballots at significantly higher numbers than Republicans so far.

Elections Director Colin Sisk tells BeaverCountian.com his office is seeing high voter enthusiasm, with 1,275 people casting on-demand ballots at the courthouse since October 15 when the county opened in-office voting.