Thursday, October 24, 2024
43.1 F
Beaver
Thursday, October 24, 2024
43.1 F
Beaver

Beaver County Republicans Continue Growth – Dominate On-Demand Vote

John Paul
By John Paul
Republican voter registration drive outside of the Beaver County Courthouse / photo by John Paul

Beaver County Republicans have reasons to rejoice this election season, as the number of voters changing their party affiliation from D to R continues to grow. Republicans are also dominating in-person on-demand voting at the courthouse.

Democrats do have one big hope to hang on to though and that’s mail-in voting. They’ve been requesting and mailing back ballots at significantly higher numbers than Republicans so far.

Elections Director Colin Sisk tells BeaverCountian.com his office is seeing high voter enthusiasm, with 1,275 people casting on-demand ballots at the courthouse since October 15 when the county opened in-office voting.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He's been profiled by Vanity Fair magazine and featured in thousands of news articles, tv shows, and books. An avid adventurer, JP has traveled to all 50 states in his journey to explore our country and its people.

Latest News

Staff Reports -

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo

Timeline Last Updated: Thursday, October 17, 2024 This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy