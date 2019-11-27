Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Beaver County Courthouse Features A Menorah For The First Time

John Paul
By John Paul
Menorah installed outside of the Beaver County Courthouse / photo by Matthew LaComb

The Beaver County Courthouse is featuring a Menorah on its front lawn for the first time this year. The Menorah joins a Christmas tree which was installed by county government in front of the courthouse steps.

While the Christmas tree was erected at taxpayers’ expense, the Menorah comes courtesy of a private donation by William Braslawsce.

Braslawsce is an attorney who serves as an assistant public defender for the county.

The Menorah became a subject of controversy this week after an unnamed citizen saw its placement in front of the courthouse and approached officials asking if they could build a Nativity scene to accompany the Christmas tree.

