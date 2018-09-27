County Commissioners voted to contract attorneys Joseph Askar and Dana Kwidis to serve as solicitors for Beaver County Children & Youth Services during their public meeting held today.

Commissioner Tony Amadio motioned to contract Askar, with Camp seconding the motion and Egley voting no. Amadio then motioned to contract Kwidis, with Egley seconding and Camp voting yes.

BeaverCountian.com repeatedly worked to bring transparency to the board’s hiring process for CYS solicitor over recent weeks, and has provided extensive coverage which can be read below.

