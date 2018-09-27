County Commissioners voted to contract attorneys Joseph Askar and Dana Kwidis to serve as solicitors for Beaver County Children & Youth Services during their public meeting held today.
Commissioner Tony Amadio motioned to contract Askar, with Camp seconding the motion and Egley voting no. Amadio then motioned to contract Kwidis, with Egley seconding and Camp voting yes.
BeaverCountian.com repeatedly worked to bring transparency to the board’s hiring process for CYS solicitor over recent weeks, and has provided extensive coverage which can be read below.
Once again I have to ask. Exactly how many damn Kwidis’s does Beaver County have to hand a government check to ? Does the whole family have to be on the public’s payroll ?
2 sons Dean and Chris. One was a probation officer. Don’t know if he still is, and I don’t know about the other son. Dana is the Judges daughter-in-law married to Dean. Chris paid Chuck Betters 159K for his home in Patterson Twp in 2006. You can see where I’m going with this.
Dean and Dana Kwidis paid 164K in 2010 for their home in Daugherty Twp.
I said the same thing when they mentioned her name! They need people that are not connected to the courthouse, is it that hard to bring in someone new and actually do the proper interview process!? It’s BS!!!
I said the same thing when they mentioned her name and knew damn well she was gonna get the job!! Can’t the courthouse ever do the proper process of hiring someone????
And the beat goes on……
need to bring attorney general of us into beaver county it will happen to many thieves and people who we pat there salaries are slapping us in face?
It really makes people think what is it going to take to put an end to this shit. The whole infrastructure of Beaver county is perverted. This is not even corruption its way beyond corruption.
Everyone, please stand for Beaver County’s anthem:
“AMAZING DISGRACE!”
Of course they did. At what point will Amadio be pushed out by the electorate. He does nothing of merit and only helps to line the pockets of his associates. Askar should be ineligible for any county work given his performance during the Friendship Ridge sale. The conflict of interest there lacks any level of integrity.