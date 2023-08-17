DelTondo’s Parents: Shame On District Attorney Lozier!

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement by Lisa and Joseph DelTondo, parents of the late Rachael DelTondo, who was murdered in their driveway on Mother’s Day 2018. Their remarks come in response to an announcement made by District Attorney David Lozier this week, naming, but not arresting, Sheldon Jeter Jr. as the prime and only suspect in her killing. We are publishing their remarks in full as released to the media through their attorney.

After hearing about the news coverage concerning DA Lozier’s announcement about the case involving the murder of our daughter, we think it necessary to make our feelings known.

On August 14, 2023 my husband and I were paid a visit by two detectives from the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office. They informed us that District Attorney Lozier would be announcing that Sheldon Jeter is the prime suspect in the murder investigation of our daughter Rachael . They also told us to expect to receive a letter from the DA stating his intentions. The letter just so happened to arrive by mail that day. The DA did not have the guts to call or make a personal visit to tell us about his big announcement This caused more suffering and hurt on top of what we suffered for the past five years . Aside from his insincere effort to console us for our loss, the DA’s letter offered nothing new about the investigation that has not already been known or suspected. The DA announced that Sheldon Jeter is the prime suspect and that he would unseal search warrants. We were told sometime after Rachael’s death that Jeter was a suspect.

We are left trying to understand what this announcement means in terms of unsealing search warrants and naming Jeter as the prime suspect. How does this help to find the killer of our daughter? Second, why make the announcement now? The answers to these questions are really clear to us. This was a cheap, underhanded, pitiful, political stunt pulled by Mr. Lozier in an effort to boost his campaign for reelection, which will occur in approximately two and one half months, at the expense of our dead daughter and us. After five years of producing nothing, he is fearful that his ineptness as a DA is showing through and that the announcement was made to deflect his poor effort to bring justice to our daughter.

Shame on him.

Lisa and Joseph DelTondo

Aug 17,2023

