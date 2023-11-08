Thursday, November 9, 2023
Beaver County Election Results 2023

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports

Beaver County Election Results – 2023 General Elections

Updated: 10:50pm with all mail-in ballots and 129 of 129 precincts reporting
(All results are unofficial until certified by the county.)

