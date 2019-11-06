37.2 F
Beaver
Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Beaver County General Election Results 2019 (all precincts reporting)

John Paul
By John Paul
2

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

2Reader Comments
avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
FUBARjaacee Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest top voted
Notify of
jaacee
Member
jaacee

Well it looks like we have the same dumb and dumber back to lead the county. The friggin’ voters never learn. 😱😱😱

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
FUBAR
Guest
FUBAR

The voters of Dumb Fuck Beaver County never disappoint!
Tony Guy?!
Amafuckingdio?!
DannyfuckingCamp?!
You assholes get EXACTLY what you deserve!
Thank God the housing market is booming in Dumb Fuck Beaver County!
I’m the fuck outa here!
Hello Ohio!
FUBAR!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone -
19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone -
40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports -
160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more

Latest News

PoliticsJohn Paul -
0

Two Republican Women Elected As A Dynamic Duo To Oversee Beaver County’s Finances

Beaver County voters have elected Republicans Sandie Egley and Maria Longo to oversee the county's finances in 2020, according...
Read more
Politics

Commissioner-elect Jack Manning Proud That Voters Saw Through The Negative Campaign Against Him

John Paul -
1
Beaver County voters have elected Republican Jack Manning as their newest commissioner, according to unofficial election results posted by the Bureau of Elections. Manning...
Read more
Politics

Beaver County General Election Results 2019 (all precincts reporting)

John Paul -
2
Read more
Politics

Gallery: Election Day In Beaver County 2019

Matthew LaComb -
9
Here are some scenes from around the county on this election day as BeaverCountian.com reported on the races:
Read more
video
Public Meetings

City of Aliquippa General Meeting 10-30-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Councilman Matthew Mottes was absent for this meeting. Public Comment (Agenda Items Only) – None Police Report – None Fire Report Street Department - None Recreation Department ...
Read more

© 2018 Beaver Countian | Privacy Policy
X
X