Man Faces Trial For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Police Officer Who Had An Affair With His Wife

A Monaca business owner faces trial for allegedly threatening to kill a borough policeman after discovering the officer was having an affair with his wife.

State police initially charged Paul Eugene Miller III, 39, who also lives in the borough, with two misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats against his wife, Cassie Marie Miller, and Monaca patrolman David Mosura. One count was eventually dismissed when Miller’s wife refused to pursue charges.

According to the charging affidavit filed by Trooper Zachary Julian, it was at approximately 12:50 on the afternoon of June 22 when Monaca officer Eugene St. Clair received a phone call from Miller.

“Miller stated that somebody was getting fucked up today and nobody was going to stop him,” according to the complaint. Miller is familiar to Monaca officers as owner of P Dub’s Sports Bar & Grille.

“Miller stated that no police officer was safe and could protect Officer Mosura who is employed with the Monaca Borough Police Department. Miller stated that he was shooting Officer Mosura in the fucking head and that he was going to kill his own wife,” the report says.

The report says that Miller threatened to “stab (his wife) in the face” and then bury her in a basement.

Julian wrote that he interviewed Miller’s wife later that same day and the woman informed him she and Miller were “having issues with their relationship.”

Further details of the couple’s marital problems came out during a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing in Miller’s case.

Through questioning by Miller’s defense attorney Steven Valsamidis, St. Clair testified he had been aware that Mosura was seeing Miller’s wife.

The woman took the stand during the hearing but did not want to proceed with charges, resulting in District Judge Joseph Schafer dismissing one count of terroristic threats. The second misdemeanor count for allegedly threatening Mosura was held for court.

A trial in the case has been scheduled for Jan. 6 before county Judge Kim Tesla.

Valsamidis told BeaverCountian.com he believes charges should never have been filed in the first place.

“Given the circumstances of the underlying allegations, I think it’s pretty clear this case does not belong in criminal court,” he said.

Miller has filed for a divorce.

Court dockets show Miller is also currently awaiting a Dec. 6 preliminary hearing in an unrelated case alleging he made terroristic threats against Monaca Council Vice President Chris Shotter on June 6.

That threat allegedly occurred after the borough had issued Miller a permit to build a deck on his bar but then, after construction was completed, claimed the permit was issued to him in error and sought to prevent occupancy.

Back in 2017, Monaca officers cited Miller for harassment and disorderly conduct after he used a large outdoor electronic billboard in front of his bar to publicize what he characterized as Monaca Borough Council President John Booher’s “arrest record.”

Miller claimed he had a First Amendment right to notify other residents in the town about Booher’s history. The charges were subsequently withdrawn by the department.

See Also: Monaca Police Filed Charges Against Bar Owner For Posting Council President’s Arrest Record On Sign — Later Revoked Citations