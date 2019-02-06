WATCH: Commissioners Public Work Session For 2-6-2019

Matthew LaComb
Topics of discussion included malfunctioning sewage pumps at the ice arena, a policy on paying public employees who serve as firefighters, and replacement voting machines. Public comment led to further discussion about ongoing reassessment litigation.

The weekly public meeting where official county business is discussed lasted approximately 12 minutes. Commissioner Sandie Egley was absent from the meeting due to a personal obligation.

Matt is a BeaverCountian.com contributing photographer and videographer. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's busy conducting various research projects.

Thank you for showing this! I hope this becomes a regular feature of BC since not everyone has the time or the means to get to the courthouse every weds. What a wonderful way to keep the citizens of Beaver county informed!

