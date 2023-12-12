BeaverCountian.com Resumes Publication Of County 911 Logs

BeaverCountian.com has resumed regular publication of 911 call logs for every municipality in the county.

The records are updated daily, showing the previous day’s emergency calls for medics, fire rescue, and police. The public records, which are obtained by BeaverCountian.com directly from county government, include the nature of each call, a dispatch location, and response times.

BeaverCountian.com first started publishing the 911 call logs in October 2019, but the feature was plagued by technical glitches. The site has now reengineered the systems used to process call logs, which will make the automated process far more reliable.

The County’s 911 Call Logs are prominently linked to on the front page of BeaverCountian.com.