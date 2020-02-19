Thursday, February 20, 2020
Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 2-19-2020

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Department Head Reports

– None

Solicitor Report [00:15]

– An executive session was requested regarding a litigation matter.

BOC Report [00:25]

Jack Manning

– Toured the recycling center and was impressed with how much work has and is being done there.

Tony Amadio

– None

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovLori Boone - 1

State Says Midland In Dire Situation – State Police Investigating – Pension Funds Misused

Repeatedly citing Midland’s “dire” financial situation, state officials on Tuesday night backed emergency actions including the borough entering state-designated...
Read more
Local Gov

Beaver School Board Votes To Move Forward With $5 Million Pool – Approves $9.5 Million In New Debt

John Paul - 4
The Beaver Area School Board voted Monday night to move forward with construction of a new indoor pool to house their 32-student swim team...
Read more
Local Gov

Midland In Financial Crisis – Defaults On Loan – Unable To Pay Bills – Raising Taxes

Lori Boone - 2
Midland is in serious financial trouble and its residents will be paying higher taxes for “the sins of what happened in the past,” the...
Read more
Local Gov

Ambridge Area School District Hires New Superintendent At A County Record High Salary

John Paul - 7
Ambridge Area School District already had the highest taxed residents and the highest paid superintendent in Beaver County before tonight's district board meeting. But...
Read more
Local Gov

Councilman Files Complaint Against Economy Solicitor Over Resignation Controversy

Sam Bojarski - 3
The Economy Borough council member who was barred from participating in a key meeting over a resignation controversy has filed a complaint with the...
Read more

