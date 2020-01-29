Wednesday, January 29, 2020
26.7 F
Beaver
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
26.7 F
Beaver

Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 1-29-2020

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Department Head Report [00:15]

Holly Vogt (Director Of Department of Waste Management and Recycling):

– Gave an update on the compost site.

– Information on grant processes.

– Explained that she is in the process of getting a blog started to help show the county the work being done by her department.

Solicitor Report [07:05]

– Requested an executive session regarding personnel matters and litigation.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone - 19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovLori Boone - 1

Aliquippa School District Named One Of The Most Economically Segregated In The Nation

Aliquippa School District is ranked among 50 districts nationally with the worst socioeconomic disparities with a bordering district. Aliquippa’s border...
Read more
Local Gov

Newly Elected Economy Borough Councilman Barred From Key Meeting Over Controversy

Sam Bojarski - 6
A newly elected Economy Council member believes he was barred from the board’s first meeting this month and missed the opportunity to be a...
Read more
Local Gov

Beaver School Board Member Seeks Security At Meetings – Asks If He Can Bring A Gun On School Grounds

Lori Boone - 7
In his first-ever agenda item, a newly seated Beaver Area School Board member this week asked that a police officer be hired to provide...
Read more
Local Gov

Rochester Borough Council Fails To Show For Meeting As Mayor Claims He Is Being Illegally Undermined

John Paul - 2
Rochester Borough Mayor Keith Jackson alleges the town's other officials have been illegally preventing him from carrying out his duties since taking office two...
Read more
Local Gov

State Rep. Matzie Announces Nearly $160,000 In Grants For Local Fire / EMS Departments

John Paul - 3
More than a dozen local fire and EMS departments will receive almost $160,000 in state grants from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. State...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Content is protected !!
X
X