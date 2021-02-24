Donations Sought To Pay Final Expenses For Slain Ambridge Siblings

A local nonprofit is seeking donations to help pay the final expenses for two Ambridge siblings who were brutally slain on Monday.

Police have charged Krisinda Ann Bright with the murder of her two children, Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22.

Jeffrey identified as a young transgender man and Jasmine as non-binary.

PRISM of Beaver County is an outreach organization for the region’s LGBTQ+ youth and their friends, families and allies. Both Jeffrey and Jasmine had attended PRISM meetings, with Jeffrey being actively involved before his death.

Ambridge resident Jaci Palmer, who is the organization’s founder and director, is asking for the public’s help to pay funeral and memorial expenses for the siblings, and to assist PRISM’s ongoing mission of supporting local LGBTQ+ youth.

“We were blessed to have Jeffrey ‘JJ’ and Jasmine in our family,” Palmer wrote. “This GoFundMe account has been established to provide for memorial expenses for our angels and to assist their grieving family members at this time. Any additional funds raised will be used by PRISM to help our youth and to continue our mission in the community, our schools, and beyond. JJ and Jasmine will live on in love and light. They will never be forgotten.”

Individuals who wish to donate may do so via the GoFundMe page organized by the charity.

Krisinda Bright is currently being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for March 2.

