Thursday, October 24, 2019

Editorial: Jack Manning Has The Integrity And Independence Beaver County Needs For Commissioner

Republican commissioner candidate Jack Manning has the experience and integrity Beaver Countians need in a county commissioner. Voters would be well served by casting their ballot for him on November 5.

Manning started his career as a shift worker for Shell Chemical, shortly after his mother died following a long battle with cancer. He was just 20 years old at the time (he was only 34 when his father died of a heart attack).

Manning continued to work hard, eventually being named as the first quality specialist for the company.

His employer was then purchased by the famed Huntsman family, who went on to promote Manning as the global manger of quality performance for the company. From there, he became the director of North American human resources before going on to join the company’s divestiture and acquisition team.

What began in his role as a shift worker eventually saw Manning become a director of manufacturing overseeing a $60 million budget.

After his retirement, Manning became involved in various community service endeavors. He served as a Trustee and Vice Chairman of the Board for CCBC, and sat on the Board of Directors for the local United Way and the Gateway Rehabilitation Center.

Manning has given generously of his time and money through the years in support of nonprofits throughout Beaver County; acts of personal charity unchained from political aspiration that speak of his dedication to community and devotion to fellow man.

He previously ran for commissioner in 2011 as an Independent, spending approximately $60,000 of his own money attempting to get elected without aligning himself with a political party.

He came up short at the polls and went on to serve as director of the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce.

Politicos could just as easily characterize Manning as a liberal Republican or a conservative Democrat. His corporate background has shaped his view of the government’s role in economic development, while his life experiences have helped to mold a man with great empathy for those less fortunate in society.

Before putting his name on the ballot again this year, the longtime Independent changed his party registration to Republican in hopes of overcoming the disadvantage of straight-party voters.

Manning has found himself under political attack from operatives in both parties as a result.

Voters should not allow themselves to be easily deceived by the vicious smear campaigns being perpetrated against him, or manipulated by the incompetent reporting of gullible journalists too eager to please those already in power.

While Beaver County’s local Republican and Democratic parties are largely influenced by the same handful of power players operating just outside of public view, Manning has proven himself to be independent in every sense of the word.

Jack Manning’s independence is exactly what Beaver County needs at this moment in its history.

See Also: Inside The Attempt To End Jack Manning’s Candidacy For County Commissioner

In Your Opinion

Who Do You Support For County Commissioner?
(pick up to 3)

3
Reader Comments

Disgruntled
Member
Disgruntled

Hear! Hear! Also, write in Julian Taylor for Commissioner! Let the other three candidates on the ballot know they suck!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Truthful
Guest
Truthful

Well stated!
I believe that Jim Christiana has brokered a deal with the Democrats to lose this year. It’s NOT about R or D, but about whose “family and friends” can benefit. Like two warring Mafia families in Chicago.

How can one explain the total lack of advertising for the Republican candidates? Yeah, Jimmy has worked out a sweetheart deal for certain. Jack will screw that up for Jimmy.

I’m voting across all lines…..Kress, Knalfec, Hill, Nichols, and Manning.

It’s NOT about the D or R in Beaver County. Please think about that when you cast your vote.

Vote for the most QUALIFIED candidate, not your friend, or teacher, or sports announcer. Vote for who can DO the job – you’re paying their salary!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Little Jimmy
Guest
Little Jimmy

Don’t have to convince me! Jack had my vote from the get go. And so does Wayne!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago

