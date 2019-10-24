Editorial: Jack Manning Has The Integrity And Independence Beaver County Needs For Commissioner

Republican commissioner candidate Jack Manning has the experience and integrity Beaver Countians need in a county commissioner. Voters would be well served by casting their ballot for him on November 5.

Manning started his career as a shift worker for Shell Chemical, shortly after his mother died following a long battle with cancer. He was just 20 years old at the time (he was only 34 when his father died of a heart attack).

Manning continued to work hard, eventually being named as the first quality specialist for the company.

His employer was then purchased by the famed Huntsman family, who went on to promote Manning as the global manger of quality performance for the company. From there, he became the director of North American human resources before going on to join the company’s divestiture and acquisition team.

What began in his role as a shift worker eventually saw Manning become a director of manufacturing overseeing a $60 million budget.

After his retirement, Manning became involved in various community service endeavors. He served as a Trustee and Vice Chairman of the Board for CCBC, and sat on the Board of Directors for the local United Way and the Gateway Rehabilitation Center.

Manning has given generously of his time and money through the years in support of nonprofits throughout Beaver County; acts of personal charity unchained from political aspiration that speak of his dedication to community and devotion to fellow man.

He previously ran for commissioner in 2011 as an Independent, spending approximately $60,000 of his own money attempting to get elected without aligning himself with a political party.

He came up short at the polls and went on to serve as director of the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce.

Politicos could just as easily characterize Manning as a liberal Republican or a conservative Democrat. His corporate background has shaped his view of the government’s role in economic development, while his life experiences have helped to mold a man with great empathy for those less fortunate in society.

Before putting his name on the ballot again this year, the longtime Independent changed his party registration to Republican in hopes of overcoming the disadvantage of straight-party voters.

Manning has found himself under political attack from operatives in both parties as a result.

Voters should not allow themselves to be easily deceived by the vicious smear campaigns being perpetrated against him, or manipulated by the incompetent reporting of gullible journalists too eager to please those already in power.

While Beaver County’s local Republican and Democratic parties are largely influenced by the same handful of power players operating just outside of public view, Manning has proven himself to be independent in every sense of the word.

Jack Manning’s independence is exactly what Beaver County needs at this moment in its history.

