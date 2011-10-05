“I love BEAVER” shouted Rick Granati from the top of the town’s clock tower. Granati was giving the structure a fresh coat of paint, while promoting an upcoming concert the Granati Brothers will be holding in Beaver as part of their Fall Festival on October 22nd.

Granati said he and Beaver Mayor Thomas Hamilton will be on KDKA Radio on the 16th of this month to promote the town of Beaver, and what he described as “the rebirth of Beaver County.”

“Beaver is my town, the heart of Beaver County” yelled Granati, who lives in Patterson Township, as he lifted himself up to a weathervain which adorns the top of the tower. “Beeeeaaaaver Counnnnty” he screamed while waving his paintbrush around.