WATCH: Rochester Township Council Meeting For 2-21-2019

Matthew LaComb
– A citizen asks about requiring the town’s manager to use a time clock for accountability

– Council voted to approve minutes and committee reports

– The municipality’s engineer gave a brief update on going projects

– Council adorned into executive session for a personnel matter

The short meeting lasted 7 minutes.

An agenda distributed for the meeting specifically noted the following:

“There will be no discussion on the police merger, since we have not had any meetings regarding this.”

Rochester Township officials have discussed the possibility of merging police departments with neighboring communities.

