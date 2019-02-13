WATCH: Ambridge Borough Council Meeting For 2-12-2019

There was standing room only with people flowing out into the hallway for this month’s meeting of Ambridge Borough Council.

BeaverCountian.com was there and captured the meeting from beginning to end.

Borough Solicitor Richard Start read a lengthy 4-page letter in response to a press release issued Jan. 14 by the Ambridge Police Department Bargaining Unit announcing it had taken a unanimous vote of no-confidence in the town’s officials.

Members of the community spoke up in outrage about controversies facing the community of Ambridge, most notably those with the suspended police chief James Mann. Members of council complained they have been suffering backlash from the community and receive very little in return for their work as elected officials.

The meeting ran approximately 1 hour, 23 minutes in length.

BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul contributed to this report.