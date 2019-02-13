WATCH: Ambridge Borough Council Meeting For 2-12-2019

There was standing room only with people flowing out into the hallway for this month’s meeting of Ambridge Borough Council.
BeaverCountian.com was there and captured the meeting from beginning to end.
Borough Solicitor Richard Start read a lengthy 4-page letter in response to a press release issued Jan. 14 by the Ambridge Police Department Bargaining Unit announcing it had taken a unanimous vote of no-confidence in the town’s officials.
Members of the community spoke up in outrage about controversies facing the community of Ambridge, most notably those with the suspended police chief James Mann. Members of council complained they have been suffering backlash from the community and receive very little in return for their work as elected officials.
The meeting ran approximately 1 hour, 23 minutes in length.
BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul contributed to this report.
Remove the decrepit old hag from the podium and stop her from imposing her particular brand of religion upon a public meeting, whether the majority of the council members want it or not. Go outside and have a group kumbaya sing. If even ONLY ONE member of that audience is not a believer in her own brand, she should not be proselytizing it and suppressing that person. Send her back to the library and let her hang out in the fiction section to meet her mystical needs. Obviously, religion has not saved that borough from sinning, and it is unlikely to do so any time soon.
Shame on you. She is not trying to convert you – you moron. You should listen to the words – all of the words. She is so generic but so sincere. I have known here for many years and never…..NEVER has she tried to convert or sway my beliefs. Stick to bitching politicians – that’s what you do best.
Don’t put all the blame on James Mann. He’s just doing what comes naturally. He’ll be an assshole no matter what happens. Blame the half-circle jerk of the people before you. Mann could not exist without them. He is, because they are. From the lady who thinks that an invisible man in the sky is watching the meeting to those deities on the dais, it’s a fool’s paradise. It’s dysfunction that would cause any God to consider beginning Armageddon in that town, and never having a second thought about it. There is so much wrong with it that it defies any attempt at explaining it. Disband, for god’s sake and start over.
Hey dipshits, your water is already contaminated! Power boats put oil and gas into the lake every time there on it. One quart of oil can contaminate two million gallons of water. Start there, you uninformed dipshits!