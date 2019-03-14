WATCH: Central Valley School Board Meeting For 3-13-2019

Editor’s Note: When BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor Matthew LaComb arrived to record tonight’s meeting of the Central Valley School Board (approximately 20 minutes before the scheduled start time) he was asked to leave the meeting room because an “executive session” was taking place.

The “executive session” lasted for at least 30 minutes.

When he was invited back into the room for the start of the public meeting (approximately 10 minutes after it was scheduled to begin) the Board made no announcement as to the purpose of its “executive session” as is required by the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.

The portion of the meeting open to the public was approximately 15 minutes long and is being published in its entirety above.

§ 708. Executive sessions.

…

(b) Procedure.–The executive session may be held during an open meeting or at the conclusion of an open meeting or may be announced for a future time. The reason for holding the executive session must be announced at the open meeting occurring immediately prior or subsequent to the executive session. …