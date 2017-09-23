Beaver County Commissioner Tony Amadio went on the radio last week where he falsely told the station’s listeners that the county ended the 2015 fiscal year, the last he served as Chairman, with a budget surplus of over $3 million. In reality, the county ended that year over $6 million in debt — having written millions of dollars in bad checks that would have bounced if cashed — leading to a $17 million projected budgetary deficit the following year that had been hidden from the public.

Amadio’s latest false statements to the public about the budget come despite him repeatedly being corrected by other county officials concerning the facts of the county’s financial situation.

“Do you remember the $17.5 deficit? That wasn’t true,” Amadio said on WBVP radio during an interview last Monday. “If you go to page 124 in our CAFR Report, which is the financial audit, it shows a $3.1 million surplus, not a deficit that was ending in 2015.”

WBVP A.M. radio did not challenge Amadio’s untrue assertions during its interview of him, but the Beaver Countian did during a county public work session held last Wednesday in the courthouse.

The Beaver Countian’s John Paul began by addressing Commissioner Tony Amadio’s false claims: “Your statement, with all do respect sir, is simply false. What the CAFR Report says, is we had $3 million in the bank, but we had written checks to the tune of $9 million to cover [a tax anticipation loan], that the bank lucky for us didn’t cash, because if they’d cashed them they would have bounced to the tune of $6 million.”

Beaver County had written checks at the end of 2015 to pay off tax anticipation loans — as required by law — taken throughout the year, despite there not being enough money in the county’s account to cover them. The bank did not cash those checks until the county had secured new tax anticipation loans in 2016 so the necessary funds would be available. The resulting carry-over of $6 million in debt came contrary to the 2016 budget, crafted by then-Financial Administrator Vince LaValle, which showed the county would start the year with $6 million in reserves; a negative swing to the budget of $12 million. Other cost increases and expenses unaccounted for in the original 2016 budget were estimated at an additional $4 million to $5 million on top of that, for a total projected budgetary deficit in 2016 of approximately $17 million.

The new Republican-majority Board of Commissioners reopened the budget when they first took office in 2016 as a result of warnings issued to them by the County Controller’s Office, slashing expenses and generating one-time revenue streams (such as the refinancing of bonds) to prevent the county from realizing a financial catastrophe.

The Beaver Countian asked Commissioner Amadio about why he made such a glaringly false statement to WBVP’s listeners: “My question to you sir, with all due respect, is did you go on the radio to intentionally lie to the mostly elderly people who were listening, or are you still after all of this time that legitimately confused about the county’s budget?”

Amadio responded to the question by doubling down on his demonstrably false claims.

“I was on the radio because I got a call to be on the radio, and based on what is in the CAFR is what I reported,” responded Commissioner Amadio. “This CAFR as well as the last 10 CAFRs prior to this has been examined and audited and nowhere did it say anywhere did it say anything was fraudulent, and that is all that I’m going to say.”

The Beaver Countian continued to press Amadio’s false statements about what the CAFR actually reported.

“Did you actually read up to page 124 sir or were you going off of information [former County Financial Administrator] Vince LaValle gave you,” asked John Paul?

Multiple sources within the Democratic party have repeatedly told the Beaver Countian that Amadio continues to discuss county finances with LaValle. LaValle was forced out of his position in the county by Commissioners Dan Camp and Sandie Egley at the beginning of 2016.

Commissioner Amadio responded: “I did not go… this is the CAFR re… you really know what your… you, you just assume a lot of things when you write in your article, like exactly what’s going to happen here, what can happen, what’s going to happen, and quite frankly I’m a little beside myself with some of the repo.. I have never seen this government this bad before, I really haven’t […] You know what, every time something happens, the Egley action team goes into effect, the next thing you know they divert away and cast dispersion on other people and I’m tired of it. So you go ahead and continue to write whatever you want. I don’t care anymore. I have been in government 34 years and never has my integrity ever been questioned, 34 years. Ok? I’m done.”

Commissioner Amadio then looked over to Commissioner Sandie Egley, saying, “Keep smiling, go ahead.”

From Page 4 Of The Audited CAFR Report For 2015 As Referred To By Commissioner Amadio:

The County’s government, on the other hand, faced one of its most challenging financial outcomes […] The sale of Friendship Ridge in 2014 provided funds that were applied to the General Fund’s 2015 operating budget, evidenced by the originally budgeted $6.9 million deficit […] Reality proved to be more disconcerting than budgeted, with an actual net decrease in fund balance amounting to roughly $9 million. The end of the year was particularly challenging, leaving County officials with little choice but to repay Huntington National Bank $9.5 million plus interest for the outstanding balance of Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes issued during 2015. As seen on the Balance Sheet […] the General Fund had checks outstanding in excess of any cash available by close to $6 million (“bank overdrafts”).

Listen In Full To The Beaver Countian Challenge Commissioner Tony Amadio About His False Statements

