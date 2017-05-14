Beaver Countians will take to the polls this Tuesday, May 16th, to begin the process of filling two judicial seats being vacated in the Court of Common Pleas. These jurists will serve as stewards of justice for at least the next decade, having profound and lasting impacts on individual lives and our community at large.

Voters will be well served by casting a ballot for attorney Mitchell Shahen.

Born and raised in the City of Aliquippa and now residing in Center Township, Mitchell has been practicing law in Beaver County for 33 years. Mitchell’s wife Cheryl has been a nurse at Heritage Valley for nearly forty. The couple has raised two children together, each now successful in their own right — daughter Alaina, a Cardiovascular Intensive Care Nurse in Miami, and son Christopher, who works at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute for Molecular Biology.

Shahen is gentle-voiced and mild-mannered, thoughtful and reasoned, and he has repeatedly shown himself to be a man who will seek reforms where change is needed.

Through the years Shahen has worked to ensure equity in cases where capital punishment is a possible sentence, and fought to make sure minorities are properly represented in Beaver County’s jury pool. He has sat on committees that develop rules for Juvenile Court, and those that govern a special court established to provide counseling and mentoring for troubled military veterans accused of crimes.

Shahen has volunteered his time with his church, youth sports programs, and various mentoring efforts, making him a well-known figure in the community.

Just as doctors should not be judged by the patients they treat, attorneys should not be judged by the clients they represent. Mitchell Shahen has proven himself to be an impassioned defender of the fundamental rights entitled to each person who stands accused by their government of wrongdoings, but he has also shown himself to have great and sincere empathy for those who have been victimized by others.

Shahen has earned the respect of his peers, being the only candidate to receive a “highly recommended” rating from the Beaver County Bar Association.

Stability from family, foundation in community, evenness of temperament, humble in spirit and well-reasoned in judgement — these are the qualities of a good jurist. The Beaver Countian endorses attorney Mitchell Shahen for Beaver County Common Pleas Judge without reservation and encourages its readers to give him a seat on the bench.

Beaver Countians will also have an opportunity to cast a vote for a second judge, Diane Buchanan and William Braslawsce would each make a good choice. Avoid Myron Sainovich like the plague and be prepared to relocate out of Beaver County should he amass enough uninformed voters to become elected.