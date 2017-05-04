The fact that attorney Myron Sainovich has made the decision to run for judge is proof enough he lacks the good judgement necessary to become one. Myron’s resume reads like a rap sheet, containing many reasons why nearly 85% of attorneys in the Beaver County Bar Association say they do not recommend Myron for judge or express no opinion of him at all.

Myron’s lack of honesty and integrity has repeatedly seen him amputated from positions of public trust — a gangrene of the justice system whose continued ability to practice law has in many ways come to embody a deep rooted sickness in our county.

Myron was fired as Solicitor for the Pennsylvania State Police Union as the Attorney General’s Office then raised concerns about his integrity in open court, was fired as Beaver County Solicitor after it was discovered he had been illegally billing taxpayers in ways that violated the Pennsylvania County Code, was found by a judge to have engaged in acts of deception while Solicitor of the Western Beaver School District, helped to cost taxpayers so much in legal fees during his time as Solicitor for the Rochester School District that the Pennsylvania State Auditor General raised concerns, became the focus of public controversy when he represented a Strip Club in a zoning dispute with the City Of Aliquippa while at the same time serving as Solicitor for the City of Aliquippa; he acted as most trusted political confidant for then-Sheriff George David and has engaged in all manner of other propaganda. He was recently pushed out of his own law firm by his partners due in part to repeated problems stemming from an unhealthy relationship with alcohol….. the list of these professional accomplishments becomes repetitive and predictable.

The one thing Myron has achieved through the years was to amass large sums of money for himself, which he is now spending to buy billboards, lawn signs, political mailers, online ads and television commercials.

Myron is desperately hoping to gain a seat as judge by becoming a pied piper of the uninformed. Beaver Countians would be well served by removing the flute from Myron’s lips and sticking it up his other end — there is little doubt it would play a sweeter tune.

#NeverMyron

Appeal From Decision of the Western Beaver School Board

President Judge Kunselman



“It is also clear from testimony and evidence in the record that the signature of the Board Secretary on the statement of charges was secured by deceit on the part of the School Board’s Solicitor. He made her believe she was signing something else and, when she tried to turn the paper to examine the first several sheets, he prevented her from doing so.”

Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. ELTORON, INC., Appellant, v. ZONING HEARING BOARD OF the CITY OF ALIQUIPPA

President Judge Colins

“Eltoron submitted its building permit application to the City through its counsel, Myron Sainovich, a partner in the law firm of Sainovich, Santacolla and Colafella.

Attorney Sainovich apparently was also the City’s Solicitor during the building permit application process.”