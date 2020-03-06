Friday, March 6, 2020
Beaver County Officials And Residents Preparing For Coronavirus Outbreak

Matylda Zamudio
By Matylda Zamudio
0
Empty shelves at Target on Thursday

Heading into the Beaver Starbucks today? If you were planning to have a personal mug filled, you’re going to have to do it yourself.

The major coffee chain has stopped accepting personal cups behind the counter to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. You’re going to have to pour their coffee into your own cup and risk the splashing.

County residents are reflecting a nationwide wave of cleared product shelves, both recommended and conflated, and stocking up against the threat of an outbreak here.

Gov. Tom Wolf and the state secretary of health announced this morning two presumed positive coronavirus cases in Deleware and Wayne counties. The two people are under quarantine.

As of Thursday, 223 cases have been reported in 19 states in the U.S., including 12 deaths. Worldwide, there are 98,705 confirmed cases with 3,383 deaths, according to the coronavirus dashboard maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

County officials are looking at things such as who would be able to work from home, and those already scrubbing their hands raw in fear of the regular flu are scrubbing even harder.

