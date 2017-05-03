The Beaver County Bar Association has released the results of its poll of regular members to determine how they would rate candidates in this year’s judicial elections. Voters will be filling two open judicial seats through a primary election on May 16th and general election on November 7th.

The Association says it, “conducts this evaluation because it feels that the public would like to know how the regular members of the Association, who work more closely with the candidates as fellow lawyers than anyone else, and who have a working knowledge of their legal abilities, would rate the fitness of those candidates to serve as judge.”

Based on a majority of those who cast ballots, attorney Mitchell P. Shahen was rated HIGHLY RECOMMENDED by the Bar Association. Attorneys William M. Braslawsce and Deborah L. DeCostro were each rated RECOMMENDED.

None of the remaining judicial candidates received favorable ratings by more than 50% of the 125 regular members of the association who returned completed ballots.

On the other end of the Bar Association’s vote, attorney David Neely received a 52% NOT RECOMMENDED AT THIS TIME and 44% NO OPINION rating. Attorney Myron R. Sainovich received an overwhelming 74% NOT RECOMMENDED AT THIS TIME rating, the association’s lowest ranking.

Complete Rankings In Alphabetical Order

