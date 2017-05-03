The Beaver County Bar Association has released the results of its poll of regular members to determine how they would rate candidates in this year’s judicial elections. Voters will be filling two open judicial seats through a primary election on May 16th and general election on November 7th.
The Association says it, “conducts this evaluation because it feels that the public would like to know how the regular members of the Association, who work more closely with the candidates as fellow lawyers than anyone else, and who have a working knowledge of their legal abilities, would rate the fitness of those candidates to serve as judge.”
Based on a majority of those who cast ballots, attorney Mitchell P. Shahen was rated HIGHLY RECOMMENDED by the Bar Association. Attorneys William M. Braslawsce and Deborah L. DeCostro were each rated RECOMMENDED.
None of the remaining judicial candidates received favorable ratings by more than 50% of the 125 regular members of the association who returned completed ballots.
On the other end of the Bar Association’s vote, attorney David Neely received a 52% NOT RECOMMENDED AT THIS TIME and 44% NO OPINION rating. Attorney Myron R. Sainovich received an overwhelming 74% NOT RECOMMENDED AT THIS TIME rating, the association’s lowest ranking.
Complete Rankings In Alphabetical Order
|wdt_ID
|Name
|Highly Recommended
|Recommended
|Not Recommended At This Time
|No Opinion
|1
|William M. Braslawsce
|8.8%
|44.0%
|40.0%
|7.2%
|2
|Diane Zack Buchanan
|23.2%
|26.4%
|31.2%
|19.2%
|3
|Deborah Lancos DeCostro
|40.8%
|34.4%
|16.0%
|8.8%
|4
|David Neely
|0.0%
|2.4%
|52.8%
|44.8%
|5
|Myron R. Sainovich
|5.6%
|8.8%
|74.4%
|11.2%
|6
|Mitchell P. Shahen
|60.8%
|30.4%
|4.0%
|4.8%
Congratulations to Mitchell Shahen and William Braslawsce on the results of the Bar Association Vote. As an attorney practicing law in Beaver County for over 24 years I give my support to these candidates. The results of this judicial election will shape the direction of the Beaver Court for the next 20 years and it is my opinion that these candidates are the best qualified to address the issues in the Beaver County Courthouse.
READ THE TRUTH ABOUT DEBORAH DECOSTRO DONT VOTE FOR HER SHE SHOULDNT BE JUDGE!!!!!!!
http://old.post-gazette.com/regionstate/19991215kolle2.asp
READ ABOUT MYRON SATANSBITCH!!!!
DONT VOTE FOR HIM HE HAD TO PAY BACK YOUR TAXES HE OVER BILLED!!!!!
https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/myron-sainovich-must-pay-back-taxpayers-supreme-court-denies-appeal-by-former-solicitor
125 Beaver County Bar Association Members? These ratings mean nothing, The Beaver County Judicial Plebesite is nonsense. I am a member of the Beaver County Bar Association, and, I can tell you that all of the Candidates are “Qualified” to be elected Judge. The “Recommended” status, is just a popularity contest….VOTE FOR WHOMEVER YOU BELIEVE WOULD BE A GOOD JUDGE…AND VOTE!.; MARK R. GALZERANO, ESQ.
I meant “Whoever” and I did not choose that angry Motocom, or whatever you kids call it.