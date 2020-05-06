Thursday, May 7, 2020
Beaver County Police Officer Arrested On Assault And Harassment Charges

John Paul
John Paul

A Beaver County police officer has been arrested after allegedly harassing and physically assaulting his wife.

Matthew Stephen Straub, 29, of Chippewa Township, is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.

Straub serves as a full-time lieutenant with the Franklin Twp. police department, and as a part-time officer with the South Beaver and Patterson Twp. police departments.

A charging affidavit filed by Chippewa Twp. police states officers were dispatched to a residence on May 2 at approximately 7:40 p.m. for a call of a domestic dispute.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

