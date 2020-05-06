Beaver County Police Officer Arrested On Assault And Harassment Charges

A Beaver County police officer has been arrested after allegedly harassing and physically assaulting his wife.

Matthew Stephen Straub, 29, of Chippewa Township, is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.

Straub serves as a full-time lieutenant with the Franklin Twp. police department, and as a part-time officer with the South Beaver and Patterson Twp. police departments.

A charging affidavit filed by Chippewa Twp. police states officers were dispatched to a residence on May 2 at approximately 7:40 p.m. for a call of a domestic dispute.