Shell Polymers took nearly a month to address middle-of-the-night alarms that rattled residents.

BeaverCountian.com attended dualling online meetings hosted by Shell and a watchdog group last week to hash out recent issues at the cracker plant in Potter Township.

In the wake of lawsuits and a multi-million dollar fine for air quality violations, Beaver County’s community activists remained alarmed and frustrated with the lack of clarity and transparency from Shell officials.